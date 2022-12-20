If you have always been enticed by dramas that showcase real-life events or shows that offer a compelling depiction of true stories, you have stumbled upon just the right page because this time we have ditched fictional dramas and carefully curated an assortment of the top 10 highly rated K-dramas based on true stories. While K-dramas have a reputation for delivering fantasy dramas or ideal romance plots that are often far from reality, (but guess what?) there are certain shows that are actually based on true stories and memorable historical events and we have picked out only the best ones for you. Trust us, regardless of being based on real-life events, every K-drama on the list below can be an exhilarating escape from your everyday life. Keep scrolling for the top 10 highly rated K-dramas with jaw-dropping plots that are based on real-life events.

1. Move To Heaven

Move To Heaven Cast: Adam McArthur, Lee Je hoon, Sanyee Yuan Director: Sung Ho Kim Writer: Yoon Ji Ryun Year of release: 2021 OTT Platform: Netflix Move To Heaven Rating: 8.5/10 Read more about Move To Heaven here. This 2021 K-drama is based on a nonfiction essay called Things Left Behind written by Kim Sae Byul. Evidently, both the book and the drama are based on real-life traumatic events. The storyline features an ex-convict who begins to look after his nephew with Autism Spectrum Disorder after being released from jail. The show takes an interesting turn when he realizes the trauma cleaning business is far from easy.

2. Crash Landing On You

Crash Landing On You Cast: Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Seo Ji Hye, Kim Jung Hyun Director: Kim Hui Won (2019-2020), Jung Hyo Lee (2019-2020) Writer: Ji Eun Park Year of release: 2019 OTT Platform: Netflix Crash Landing On You Rating: 8.7/10 Read more about Crash Landing On You here. This beloved Netflix K-drama is all about the accurate depiction of a North Korean lifestyle. In fact, the writer of the show Park Ji Eun revealed that the plot of the show is based on a 2008 incident involving actress Jung Yang, who was on a leisure ferry boat in Incheon. The whole incident inspired Park Ji Eun to write the actual plot of Crash Landing On You. The show follows the story of a billionaire Yoon Se Ri who reaches North Korea followed by a paragliding accident.

3. Signal

Signal Cast: Lee Jehoon, Kim Hye Su, Cho Jin Woong Director: Won Suk Kim Writer: Eun hee Kim Year of release: 2016 OTT Platform: Netflix Signal Rating: 8.5/10 Signal is one of the best K-dramas based on true stories. Reportedly, the thriller show is loosely based on the real-life crime stories of the Park Chorong Bitnari kidnapping case along with the Hwasong murder case which was in the news for the rape and murder of ten women in the Gyeonggi province. The storyline of the show features a police lieutenant along with an expert criminal profiler and follows their experiences.

4. Fight For My Way

Fight For My Way Cast: Park Seo Joon Kim Ji Won, Jae Hong Ahn Director: Lee Na Jeong Writer: Im Sang Choon Year of release: 2017 OTT Platform: Netflix Fight For My Way Rating: 8.1/10 Read more about Fight For My Way here. The writer of Fight For My Way, claims the story of the show is loosely based on the life of a mixed martial artist Choo Sung Hoon and his wife, Yano Shiho. It is rumored that when she witnessed Shihi crying during her husband’s match, he knew he wanted to write about professional fighters and the ups and downs they go through. The show follows a delightful romantic storyline of a former taekwondo player Ko Dong Man who is now an MMA fighter and a department store worker named Cho Ae Ra who dreams to become a television anchor.

5. Reply 1988

Reply 1988 Cast: Hyeri Lee, Go Kyung Pyo, Ryu Jun Yeol Director: Won Ho Shin Writer: Woo Jung Lee Year of release: 2015 OTT Platform: Prime Video Reply 1988 Rating: 9.2/10 Read more about Reply 1988 here. If you like plots inspired by real-life sports events, this one is for you. Reply 1988 is hailed for delivering a pretty precise depiction of the ’88 Olympic games held in Korea. The show features the story of Choi Taek played by Park Bo Gum who is a character actually inspired by a Baduk player named Lee Changho. Lee goes on to become a sensation in Baduk at the mere age of 13 because of his exceptional skills.

6. Hwarang

Hwarang Cast: Park Seo Joon, Go Ara, Park Hyung Sik Director: Yoon Sung Shik Writer: Park Eun Yeong Year of release: OTT Platform: Netflix Hwarang Rating: 8/10 Read more about Hwarang here. Hwarang is another one of the highly rated K-dramas based on true stories. The Park Seo Joon, Go Ara, and Park Hyung Sik starrer is based on influential members of society during the Silla period. The drama features a concept called Hwarang that consists of young elite men. You must stream the show for a bewitching depiction of Hwarangs, a group that prepared men to become successful politicians and administrators.

7. Six Flying Dragons

Six Flying Dragons Cast: Yoo Ah In, Yo Han Byun, Myung Min Kim Director: Shin Kyung Soo Writer: Kim Young Hyun, Park Sang Yeon Year of release: 2015 OTT Platform: Netflix Six Flying Dragons Rating: 8.9/10 Read more about Six Flying Dragons here. Six Flying Dragons is a 2015 show that consists of both historical as well as made-up characters. The fan-favorite K-drama features stories featuring six characters around the end of the Goryeo dynasty in the late 1300s. Reportedly, Lee Bang Won played by Yoo Ah In, Jeong Do Jeon played by Kim Myung Min, and Lee Seong Gye played by Chun Ho Jin are interesting characters based on real individuals of the time period.

8. Taxi Driver

Taxi Driver Cast: Lee Jehoon, Esom, Kim Eui Sung Director: Joon Woo Park (Season 1), Lee Dan (Season 2) Writer: Oh Sang Ho, Lee Ji-hyun (Season 1 - Episodes, 1–10), Oh Sang Ho (Season 2 - Episodes, 11–16) Year of release: 2021 OTT Platform: Prime Video Taxi Driver Rating: 8/10 Read more about Taxi Driver here. Taxi Driver is a crime thriller that’ll keep you glued to your screens. The show follows the story of a former UDT or Underwater demolition team official, now a taxi driver. The plot takes a twist when a serial killer murders his mother. Interestingly, the taxi company he works for also offers a ’revenge-call’ service and the protagonist is shown to tackle multiple cases, most of which are based on real-life incidents.

9. The Empress Ki

The Empress Ki Cast: Ha Ji Won, Ji Chang Wook, Hye Rin Han Director: Han Hee, Seong Joon Lee Writer: David Bannon, Young Chul Jang, Kyung Soon Jung Year of release: 2013 OTT Platform: Netflix The Empress Ki Rating: 8.4/10 Read more about The Empress Ki here. If you have a thing for historical dramas, you must binge-watch The Empress Ki right away. The show follows a story of a Korean woman who becomes an influential empress in China’s Yuan dynasty. It features regal historical elements like war, politics, regal loyalties, and love. The story of the show is said to be based on the real-life experiences of a Korean woman during the Goryeo rule who was sent to the Yuan dynasty and became an empress.

10. Queen For Seven Days

Queen For Seven Days Cast: Hyun Sung Jang, Dong Geon Lee, Son Eun Seo Director: Lee Jung Seob Writer: Jin Young Choi Year of release: 2017 OTT Platform: Netflix Queen For Seven Days Rating: 7.7/10 This famous K-drama is based on the real-life events of Queen Dangyeong played by Park Min Young. The Queen was from the Joseon era and gained power in the early 1500s alongside King Jungjong who is played by Yeon Woo Jin. The show features a storyline where her reign abruptly ended in just seven days. One of the best K-dramas based on true stories, this show reveals the tale of Queen Dangyeong who is remembered for being the queen with the shortest reign ever. Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

