2PM's Changsung cast in Pure Coffee Connection marking debut lead role in Japanese drama

2PM member Chansung will be marking his Japanese drama debut with the upcoming series Pure Coffee Connection. The idol made his debut in 2008 as a part of the popular group 2PM. His first acting gig was Unstoppable High Kick which was released in 2006. Since then, he has starred in various K-dramas like Vincenzo, Queen for Seven Days, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim and many more.

2PM's Chansung to take in Japanese drama

On February 11, it was confirmed that 2PM maknae Chansung would be taking the lead role in the upcoming Japanese drama Pure Coffee Connection. This would mark his first venture into Japanese dramas. He would be taking on the role of a South Korean retro-styled cafe owner Siwoo. The drama would be telling the story of the customers who visit the place.

Chansung remarked that he feels honored to be cast as the first lead actor in a Japanese drama which is produced jointly by FujiTV TWO and HikariTV. He explained that after reading the script he thought it was a truly warm fantasy story and wished that such a place really existed. He furthered that although filming is yet to commence, he looks forward to it very much, and will definitely prepare and work hard to make it a great piece. Lastly, he expressed how grateful he is for the opportunity.

Advertisement

More about 2PM's Chansung

2PM's Chansung made his acting debut in 2006 with the comedy Unstoppable High Kick. The idol has been featured in many dramas including Vincenzo, Queen for Seven Days, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, My Holo Love, and Show Window: The Queen's House to name a few. His latest appearance was Bo Ra! Daebora, a romantic comedy which released in 2023 and he took the lead role in it. He will be taking on the supporting role in the upcoming drama Our House which is scheduled to release in 2024.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Doctor Slump: Lee Sung Kyung to make cameo as Park Hyung Sik's ex-girlfriend; shares photos with Park Shin Hye