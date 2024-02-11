Doctor Slump: Lee Sung Kyung to make cameo as Park Hyung Sik's ex-girlfriend; shares photos with Park Shin Hye

Doctor Slump starring Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye is a medical romantic comedy which tells the story of two successful doctors who go through a slump due to some incidents and help each other heal. Actor Lee Sung Kyung who is known for her roles in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Shooting Star, Dorctor Romantic and more has been confirmed to make an appearance in the upcoming episode.

Lee Sung Kyung to make cameo appearance on Doctor Slump starring Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye

It was confirmed that Lee Sung Kyung will be making a cameo appearance in the romantic comedy Doctor Slump which features Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye. She will be taking on the role of Park Hyung Sik's ex-girlfriend back in high school. As adults, her character crosses paths with the two and she couldn't be happier to be reunited with her former romantic interest. This sparks jealousy between her and Park Shin Hye.

Lee Sung Kyung and Park Shin Hye also shared pictures and stories with each other on their Instagrams.

More about Doctor Slump

The series is directed by Oh Hyun Jung who has previously also worked on Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Find Me in Your Memory, A Daughter Just Like You and more. The script has been written by Baek Sun Woo who is also known for My Roommate is a Gumiho, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Drinking Solo and more. Additionally, Yoon Park and Kong Seong Ha will be also taking on important roles in the drama. The series is directed by Oh Hyun Jong who has previously worked on projects like Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo.

Advertisement

Doctor Slump tells the story of Yeo Jung Woo and Nam Ha Neul who are surgeons. Yeo Jung Woo has always been a topper and works as a successful plastic surgeon. Due to an accident, his life hits rock bottom and that’s when he crosses paths with his past rival Nam Ha Neul who also goes through a tough time at work. Despite their differences, the two find solace and comfort with each other and slowly heal.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Ji Chang Wook faces heat for smoking indoors on Welcome to Samdalri set; agency issues apology