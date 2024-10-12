7 Kim Min Chul movies and TV shows you can watch to explore the talent of the young actor on rise

Kim Min Chul's movies and TV shows offer fans a glimpse into the rising star's talent and versatility. Since making his debut in 2018, this South Korean actor has quickly captured the hearts of K-drama fans with his compelling performances. Born on September 7, 2000, Kim Min Chul has shown a remarkable range through his dramas and movies across various genres, from heartwarming romances to intense thrillers.

Whether you're a long-time fan or just discovering his work, these seven notable projects showcase his impressive journey and are a must-watch for anyone looking to explore the world of this promising young actor.

7 best Kim Min Chul movies and TV shows we want you to check out

1) Replay: The Moment

Cast: Kim Min Chul, Cho Mi Yeon, Kim Hwi Young, Choi Ji Su, Marco

IMDB Rating: N/A

Release year: 2021

Genre: Teen, youth drama, romance

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Replay: The Moment is a heartwarming drama that captures the clumsy yet endearing romance of youth, reliving past emotions in the present. Centered around the band Neon Paprika, the show follows their dreams, love, and anxieties as they navigate life's challenges. With a nostalgic touch, the drama beautifully portrays the bittersweet journey of growing up.

2) Project Wolf Hunting

Cast: Seo In Guk, Jang Dong Yoon, Choi Gwi Hwa, Park Ho San, Jung So Min, Ko Chang Seok, Jang Young Nam, Sung Dong Il

IMDB Rating: 6/10

Release year: 2022

Advertisement

Project Wolf Hunting unfolds aboard a cargo ship transporting dangerous criminals from the Philippines to South Korea, where chaos erupts after a bomb detonates. As brutal confrontations ensue, a superhuman named Alpha wreaks havoc on board. The film blends action and horror, revealing Alpha's dark origins while exploring themes of survival and revenge in a relentless battle for freedom.

3) Duty After School

Cast: Im Se Mi, Kwon Eun Bin, Kim Ki Hae, Kim Min Chul, Kim So Hee, Kim Su Gyeom, Kim Jung Ian, Moon Sang Min

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Release year: 2023

Genre: Coming-of-age, sci-fi, military

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Duty After School takes viewers on a thrilling journey as senior students at Sungjin High School are thrust into an extraordinary conflict against ominous purple objects raining down from the sky. As these mysterious creatures attack humanity, the cadets must rise to the challenge, navigating their fears and friendships while fighting for survival in this gripping tale of courage and resilience.

Advertisement

4) MYDEAR

Cast: Hwang Jeong Won, Jeon Do Hee, Seol Jun Su, Kang Dongyeon, Kim Gye Sun, Kim Min Chul, Park Yoon Hee

IMDB Rating: N/A

Release year: 2023

Genre: Drama

Where to watch: N/A

MYDEAR tells the story of a hearing-impaired college student who discovers the life-changing MYDEAR app. Through its AI, which offers affection and support like a caring boyfriend, she learns to navigate her world with newfound confidence. The app’s innovative features help her overcome her challenges, creating a touching narrative of technology bridging human connection.

5) Welcome to Samdalri

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Shin Hye Sun, Kim Min Chul

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Release year: 2023

Genre: Rom-com

Where to watch: Netflix

Welcome to Samdalri follows the heartwarming reunion of childhood friends Yong Pil and Sam Dal, set against the picturesque backdrop of Jeju Island. After life's hardships force them back to their hometown, Yong Pil’s dedication as a weather forecaster and Sam Dal’s shattered dreams as a photographer reignite old bonds, blending nostalgia with a blossoming romance.

Advertisement

6) Record of Youth

Cast: Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, Byeon Woo Seok

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Release year: 2020

Genre: Youth, romance

Where to watch: Netflix

Record of Youth captures the struggles and dreams of three young individuals navigating the cutthroat world of fashion and entertainment. Hye Jun, a model from a modest background, strives to become an actor, while makeup artist Jeong Ha carves her own path after quitting a corporate job. Their lives intersect with Hae Hyo, a model-turned-actor born into privilege but battling family pressures.

7) Hierarchy

Cast: Roh Jeonh Eui, Lee Chae Min, Kim Jae Won, Ji Hye Won, Lee Won Jung

IMDB Rating: 6/10

Release year: 2024

Genre: Teen, romance, drama, mystery

Where to watch: Netflix

Hierarchy unfolds within the elite halls of Jooshin High School, where the brightest minds of South Korea collide. Here, students are meticulously chosen from birth, setting the stage for a captivating narrative of ambition, rivalry, and heartfelt connections. Amidst the pressure of perfection, love and friendship bloom, while the shadows of revenge and compassion weave through the lives of these eighteen extraordinary youths.

Kim Min Chul's movies and TV shows show the young actor's impressive range and talent, making him a must-watch for K-drama enthusiasts. From his engaging performance in Replay: The Moment to the gripping action of Project Wolf Hunting, he continues to captivate audiences with each role.

Advertisement

His participation in Duty After School and Welcome to Samdalri highlights his ability to tackle diverse genres, while Record of Youth and Hierarchy demonstrate his depth as a performer. With a promising career ahead, exploring Kim Min Chul's filmography is sure to leave viewers excited for what this rising star will do next!

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner's Kim Hye Yoon-Byeon Woo Seok, Her Private Life's Ahn Bo Hyun-Park Min Young, more CONFIRMED to attend 2024 Asia Artist Awards