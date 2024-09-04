7 dramas like High School Return of a Gangster to watch if you are a fan of action and teen drama

Dramas like High School Return of a Gangster bring together the excitement of school life with gripping storylines filled with suspense, action, and complex characters. If you loved watching a reformed gangster navigate the chaotic world of high school, you’ll want to check out these seven similar shows that blend coming-of-age drama with thrilling elements.

From the tale of revenge-seeking teens in Sweet Revenge to the intense survival struggles in All of Us Are Dead, these series explore the darker sides of adolescence and friendship, all while keeping you on the edge of your seat. Dive into these dramas and prepare for an emotional rollercoaster!

Top 7 dramas like High School Return of a Gangster to check out

1. Sweet Revenge

Cast: Kim Hyang Gi, Lomon, Cha Eun Woo

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Release year: 2018

Genre: Coming-of-age, Revenge

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Sweet Revenge is a South Korean web series that brings a twist to high school drama. Starring Kim Hyang Gi as Ho Goo Hee, a timid teen who stumbles upon a mysterious app that promises revenge on anyone whose name she enters, the series cleverly blends comedy, fantasy, and the thrills of unexpected consequences with a dash of romance.

2. How to Buy a Friend

Cast: Lee Shin Young, Shin Seung Ho, Kim So Hye, Oh Hee Joon, Min Do Hee, Cho Yi Hyun

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Release year: 2020

Genre: Rom-com, coming-of-age, melodrama

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

How to Buy a Friend is a gripping teen drama that follows the unlikely pact between two high school students: Park Chan Hong, a quiet writer, and Heo Don Hyuk, a tough fighter. Bound by a “friendship contract,” Don Hyuk offers Chan Hong protection from bullies in exchange for help uncovering the truth behind his late girlfriend’s mysterious death.

3. Extracurricular

Cast: Kim Dong Hee, Park Ju Hyun, Jung Da Bin, Nam Yoon Su, Choi Min Soo, Park Hyuk Kwon, Kim Yeo Jin

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Release year: 2020

Genre: Coming-of-age, crime thriller, psychological drama

Where to watch: Netflix

Extracurricular is a dark, thrilling dive into the double life of Ji Soo, a seemingly perfect high school student who turns to crime to fund his future. When classmates Min Hee and Kyu Ri become entangled in his dangerous schemes, their lives spiral into chaos, exposing the grim realities behind their choices and testing their limits in unexpected ways.

4. Weak Hero Class 1

Cast: Park Ji Hoon, Choi Hyun Wook, Hong Kyung

IMDB Rating: 8.5/10

Release year: 2022

Genre: Coming-of-age, action, drama, thriller

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Weak Hero Class 1 follows Yeon Si Eun, a brilliant yet frail student who faces down bullies using his intellect and quick thinking. Refusing to be a victim, Si Eun teams up with Ahn Su Ho, a formidable fighter, and Oh Beom Seok, a troubled classmate. Together, they navigate a high school plagued by violence, discovering the true meaning of strength.

5. All of Us Are Dead

Cast: Park Ji Hu, Yoon Chan Young, Cho Yi Hyun, Lomon

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Release year: 2022

Genre: Coming-of-age, zombie apocalypse, horror

Where to watch: Netflix

All of Us Are Dead plunges viewers into the chaos of a zombie outbreak at Hyosan High School, where a group of students must rely on their instincts and each other to survive. As their world crumbles under the threat of a sinister science experiment gone wrong, they face unimaginable horrors and heartbreaking choices to find a way out.

6. Duty After School

Cast: Shin Hyun Soo, Lee Soo Won, Im Se Mi, and more

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Release year: 2023

Genre: Military sci-fi, thriller, dystopian, teen drama

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Duty After School follows the harrowing journey of Sungjin High School’s senior students, who are thrust into a fierce battle against enigmatic purple creatures raining from the sky. As they are conscripted into a desperate fight for survival, these ordinary teens must adapt quickly and confront unimaginable threats to protect their world from the extraterrestrial menace.

7. Hierarchy

Cast: Roh Jeong Eui, Lee Chae Min, Kim Jae Won, Lee Won Jung

IMDB Rating: 6/10

Release year: 2024

Genre: Teen drama, romance, mystery

Where to watch: Netflix

Hierarchy unfolds within the elite Jooshin High School, where the nation's brightest students, selected from birth by the powerful Jooshin Group, navigate a world of privilege and pressure. Amidst this environment of high expectations, a gripping tale of love, friendship, revenge, and compassion emerges, revealing the complex lives and hidden struggles of eighteen extraordinary teens.

In conclusion, dramas like High School Return of a Gangster offer a captivating blend of suspense, action, and complex characters navigating the dark underbelly of high school life. From the vengeful schemes in Sweet Revenge and the unexpected alliances in How to Buy a Friend to the gritty realism of Weak Hero Class 1 and the survival horror of All of Us Are Dead, these series provide a thrilling mix of intrigue and intensity.

Whether you're drawn to the moral dilemmas in Extracurricular or the unique narratives of Duty After School and Hierarchy, these dramas promise to keep you hooked with their compelling stories and unpredictable twists.

