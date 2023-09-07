A Time Called You: Jeon Yeo Been praises co-actors Ahn Hyo Seop and Kang Hoon; shares her filming experience

Jeon Yeo Been who will be seen in an upcoming Netflix drama called A Time Called You recently shared her experience about filming the drama along with her two co-actors Ahn Hyo Seop and Kang Hoon. She also shared about how she felt while playing two distinctively opposite characters in the drama A Time Called You. It is an upcoming mystery romance K-drama exclusively premiering on Netflix. The first episode will be released on September 8.

Jeon Yeo Been praises A Time Called You co-actors

When asked about her experience of filming the drama, Jeon Yeo Been shared that she really was looking forward to working on this script when she read it for the first time. Without a doubt it was a definite yes for her to the role that was offered. Jeon Yeo Been plays a double role in the drama, one that of a high school student and the other one as an office worker. She shared when she read the script it was easy for her to play the roles that were offered because the two characters had polar-opposite personalities. It was hot & cold, two very different things. For her co-actors Ahn Hyo Seop and Kang Hoon, she shared that they helped her in immersing into the character each time she played them. It was a joyful experience.

Jeon Yeo Been on working with Ahn Hyo Seop

For Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been mentioned that it was the first time she came across someone who had qualities she had never seen before. The efforts and the manners he puts into his character when the character falls in love or forms a relationship are reflected likewise. Working with him helped her learn new things as an actor. She never felt a dull moment working with Ahn Hyo Seop, it was exciting all around. A Time Called You is a story about Jun Hee who misses her boyfriend who passed away a year ago. She time travels back to 1998 where she meets a student who looks exactly like her boyfriend.

