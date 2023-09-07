Mask Girl’s Lee Jun Young to lead alongside Taxi Driver 2’s Pyo Ye Jin in new romance drama? Find Out

As per numerous South Korean news sources on September 7th, Lee Jun Young received a proposal to lead the upcoming drama I Openly Dream of Cinderella and is right now in the process of planning and coordinating. A woman whose dream of 'becoming Cinderella' meets a 'prince on a white horse' who does not believe in love due to his reality that is difficult to escape, and how they support and stir each other in the romantic comedy-drama I Openly Dream of Cinderella.

Lee Jun Young and Pyo Ye Jin’s roles in I Openly Dream of Cinderella:

Lee Jun Young’s agency has said that he has received the role and is currently going over it. There is no confirmation as of yet. Earlier, Pyo Ye Jin was also reported as the female lead for the drama. Her agency also hasn’t confirmed if she will be taking the role but fans are excited to see them on-screen! For the role of Shin Jae Rim, the manager of a social club, Pyo Ye Jin was seriously considered. The arrogant prince of a chaebol family, Moon Cha Min, may be played by Lee Jun Young. Attention is being paid to how Pyo Ye Jin and Lee Jun Young, who will change into Cinderella and the White Prince, will work together as a couple.

About Lee Jun Young and Pyo Ye Jin:

Lee Jun Young, a prominent member of the U-KISS actor ensemble, has made a mark with compelling performances in dramas such as Buam Dong Avengers, Mr. Temporary, Imitation, and I'll Be Your Knight. His talent also shone as the lead in an episode of Netflix's "D.P." and a significant role in the movie "Love and Leashes" last year. Recently, he assumed the role of Buyong in the Netflix series Mask Girl and had a profound effect on viewers with his strong acting. Pyo Ye Jin is a star known for her amazing skills in dramas like Love Returns, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, VIP, and Taxi Driver 1 and 2. She has managed to grow as an actor and fans are hoping she will confirm to act alongside Lee Jun Young in this romance drama.

