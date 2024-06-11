Hyeri, aespa’s Karina, Kim Do Hoon and more bring fun and humor to investigations in Agents of Mystery character trailer; Watch

Agents of Mystery is an upcoming unscripted show from Netflix starring popular actress Hyeri, aespa’s Karina, Kim Do Hoon, Lee Eunji, Lee Yong Jin, and John Park. The show is heightening expectations with its premise where the cast will be given inexplicable mysteries to solve.

Ahead of its premiere, the show has dropped a new character trailer previewing loads of fun, humor, and team spirit.

Hyeri, aespa’s Karina, Kim Do Hoon, and more become fun and happening Agents of Mystery in new trailer

On June 11, Agents of Mystery dropped a new character trailer ahead of its premiere on June 18 increasing the excitement for the show. The trailer opens up with a voice giving a command to the Agents of Mystery to solve an unsolvable mysterious phenomenon.

Moving on, we see aespa’s Karina being an absolute delight as she declares everything might be a clue.

Going on to every cast member’s unique characteristics the trailer displays Hyeri as an escape room specialist. Comedian and singer Lee Yong Jin is marked as an exemplary mystery solver while in the most fun way, we get introduced to brainy American brother aka John Park.

Bright and sunshine-like Lee Eunji transforms into an emo guardian while she is always warmingly calling Hyeri and Karina. She also notes that she wanted to be a secret agent for long. Kim Do Hoon on the other hand is shown as a keen observer who finds things and is given the personality of a passionate character with moves.

Advertisement

The most adorable is aespa’s Karina who becomes a walking supply kit with supplies and things for every situation.

The trailer further shows the cast being shocked and surprised in the most humorous ways by unexpected things. Along with solving difficult mysteries Agents of Mystery also bring forth a charming fun and humorous team spirit.

Watch Agents of Mystery’s full character trailer here; get ready for fun and mysteries:

Know Hyeri

Hyeri is a South Korean actress who is known for her moving and relatable acting. She is also a popular TV personality. Her notable K-dramas include Reply 1988, My Roommate is a Gumiho, Moonshine, Two Cops and May I Help You?

ALSO READ: Fans spot Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok in Hyeri’s old pics hinting at close friendship between Moonshine co-stars