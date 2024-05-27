aespa presents unique groove while exploring oneself in Armageddon music video from first full album; Watch

aespa has unveiled their latest music video Armageddon from their first full album of the same name, offering a captivating blend of hip-hop and dance, featuring a heavy sound and introspective lyrics. aespa’s full album Armageddon features a total of 10 tracks including pre-release single Supernova.

aespa’s Armageddon music video is out now

On May 27, aespa unveiled their highly anticipated music video for Armageddon, the title track from their first full album. The song is a dynamic hip-hop dance track with a robust sound and gritty yet controlled vocal delivery.

The music video promises to showcase aespa's distinctive groove and the members' enhanced stage presence, seamlessly complementing the powerful energy of the track. Fans have been showing overwhelming excitement to witness aespa's artistic evolution and the captivating narrative woven through their latest release.

Watch the music video for aespa’s Armageddon here;

Through its lyrics, Armageddon explores the journey of self-discovery amidst a dystopian backdrop, depicting encounters with alternate versions of oneself across different worlds to achieve personal wholeness.

More details about aespa’s first full album Armageddon

aespa, the groundbreaking K-pop sensation, has unveiled their much-anticipated first full-length album, Armageddon, featuring a diverse array of 10 tracks. This milestone release encapsulates the group's distinctive concept and identity, marking a significant moment in their four-year journey. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The album boasts double title tracks, Armageddon and Supernova, each showcasing aespa's versatility and charisma. Excitement surrounding Armageddon reached fever pitch, with pre-orders exceeding an impressive 1.02 million copies, solidifying aespa's status as a fourth consecutive million-seller, following the successes of Girls, MY WORLD, and Drama.

Advertisement

The pre-release track Supernova already made waves in the music scene, achieving a perfect all-kill by dominating real-time and daily charts on major domestic platforms like Melon TOP100/HOT100, Bugs, Genie, Flo, and Vibe. With over 31 million cumulative streams on Spotify and three music show wins, Supernova garnered unprecedented popularity and acclaim.

Watch aespa’s Supernova music video here;

With its blend of captivating melodies, intricate choreography, and thought-provoking themes, the album is poised to captivate audiences worldwide and cement aespa's position as a trailblazing force in the K-pop landscape.

ALSO READ: aespa's Armageddon CD player album garners welcoming interest from 500K+ fans and non-fans