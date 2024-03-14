Bang Ye Dam, who was a member of the popular K-pop band TREASURE, is all set to release his digital single in the coming days. The song has been confirmed to be a duet that will feature none other than the magnificent vocalist, Winter from aespa. The collaboration is unexpected, yet it has created excitement among the fans.

aespa's Winter to feature alongside Bang Ye Dam for an upcoming song

On March 14, 2024, it was confirmed by GF Entertainment, the agency under which Bang Ye Dam is currently signed, that the singer’s upcoming single will be a duet. Moreover, it was also revealed that aespa’s Winter is the artist who will be partnering up with Bang Ye Damn for the song. The sudden announcement has left all the fans ecstatic about the upcoming collaboration, and anticipation for the release of the song has increased tenfold.

The song is characterized by having a refreshing rhythm and tempo, which will perfectly embody the welcoming of the spring season. The synergy between both artists is expected to be incredible, as Bang Ye Damn can mold himself according to different genres and Winter is an exceptional vocalist who can turn any song into an extraordinary one.

More on Bang Ye Dam

Bang Ye Dam signed with YG Entertainment in 2020 and debuted with the K-pop band Treasure alongside Choi Hyun Suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae Hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong Qoo, and So Jung Hwan. However, in November 2022, YG announced that the artist’s contract with the company had been terminated and he would be pursuing his career in producing.

Bang Ye Dam signed with GF Entertainment in August 2023 and has been continuing his activities as a solo artist. On November 23, 2023, the artist debuted as a solo artist with the release of his first extended play, One One. The album also consisted of a pre-release track titled, Miss You.

aespa's future activities

On the other hand, aespa is gearing up for its second world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE 2024, where they will perform across many cities and countries. The tour will kick off in the month of July in their home country, Seoul, South Korea, where they'll perform for two nights. The K-pop group will be releasing new music in the first half of 2024, according to SM Entertainment's schedule released earlier in the month of February. It is expected that they will perform new songs at the concert.

