Do you know aespa almost debuted with THESE stage names?

aespa marked its 3rd anniversary with a fan meeting, connecting with fans both online and in person through MY DRAMA. It's noteworthy that all aespa members go by stage names; Karina's real name is Jimin, Giselle’s is Aeri, NingNing's real name is Ning Yizhuo, and Winter's is Kim Min Jeong.

At the fan meeting, the girls shared insights into the variety of options they had explored before settling on their stage names, sharing some of their possible options with fans.

aespa’s possible stage names

aespa member Karina disclosed that her stage name was nearly Z-On, a name written as Ji On in Korean, blending uniqueness with a familiar Hangul representation. Stylizing it as Z-On would have added a futuristic touch to the name.

NingNing considered the name RingRing before settling on her current stage name. Additionally, Giselle shared that she was almost named Alex or Alexis. The company ultimately deemed RingRing more memorable, though NingNing expressed some bewilderment at the name choice.

Winter had a variety of options for her stage name, including Snow White (Baek Seol), Milly, Forever (Young Won), Moa, and others. Notably, Giselle also considered the stage name Alexis. The decision for all members to use stage names is relatively rare in K-pop groups. However, the chosen names contribute to enhancing each member's distinctive aura and individuality within the group.

Meaning of aespa member’s stage names

On December 7, 2022, SM Entertainment's rookie girl group aespa appeared as guests on Kim Shin Young's Hope Song At Noon. During the show, the members took turns introducing themselves and elaborated on the meanings behind their stage names.

Winter shared that her stage name was inspired by being born on January 1, in the winter. Additionally, at her agency, she was associated with a very pure image, contributing to the choice of the name Winter. Ningning explained that she has another birth name, and during her younger years, Ningning was her nickname.

Giselle shared that during her trainee days, she frequently wore headbands, and her trainer remarked that she resembled a little British girl. This observation influenced the choice of the elegant name Giselle for her stage persona. Lastly, Karina revealed that her baptismal name is Katarina, leading to her decision to adopt the stage name Karina. Among the alternative options considered were Woo Ah and Jasmine.

