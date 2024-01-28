All of Us Are Dead turns 2: Revisiting 5 thrilling moments from Lomon, Yoon Chan Young’s zombie survival drama

All of Us Are Dead premiered on 28 January 2022 and even after two years, the show remains one of the most iconic series in the zombie survival genre. The show topped the Netflix charts across 91 countries as it clocked 474.26 million viewing hours within the first 30 days of its release.

Based on a popular webtoon by author Joo Dong Geun titled Now At Our School, the drama All of Us Are Dead follows the adventurous journey of students from Hyosan High School as they encounter a deadly zombie outbreak. Stuck inside the school premises, the students attempt to hide inside the classroom, trick zombies into escaping, and then finally reach a safe zone encampment. The show promises a thrilling ride with some jaw-dropping, gory elements, lots of bloodshed, and little moments of relief, love, and friendship during those tiring times. It won’t be wrong to call this series a perfect survival guide to cope with such an unexpected life-threatening zombie apocalypse.

Let’s take a look at some of the memorable moments from the show that made us gasp, cry, and definitely, kept us at the edge of our seats.

Choi Nam Ra reveals Lee Na Yeon’s bad intentions

In the show All of Us Are Dead, Choi Nam Ra (Choi Yi Hyun) is a class president with the best school grades, while Lee Na Yeon (Lee Yoo Mi) is a selfish and arrogant student who comes from an affluent family. As the students find a safe place in school to hide from zombies and make collective efforts to protect their friends, Lee Na Yeon wrongly accuses one of her classmates, Han Gyeong Su, of being infected just because of a small scratch.

Choi Nam Ra reveals that Han Gyeong Su, who was not showing any symptoms earlier, ends up becoming the victim of Lee Na Yeon’s filthy plan. She unveils that Lee Na Yeon smeared zombie blood onto her handkerchief and used it to infect Han Gyeong Su's scratch later on. As a result, Gyeong Su sacrifices himself for the sake of his friends and throws himself out of the window.

Onjo's dad’s epic fighting sequences and painful death

As one of the protagonists of the show, Onjo (Park Ji Hu) is in danger at school, her father Nam So Ju risks his job and comes running to rescue his daughter. Nam So Ju is a firefighter and on his way to the school, he takes the weapons along with him. In fact, he uses high-pressure water to keep the zombies away for a while and then escapes successfully. After making so many efforts, he finally reaches the school ground and meets his daughter. Before he can spend some more time with Onjo, several zombies attack him and even in that moment, he continues to distract the monstrous creatures and asks Onjo and her friends to keep moving forward.

Choi Nam Ra gets bitten by infected student Yoon Gwi Nam

Yoon Gwi Nam (Yoo In Soo) is a bully and the worst happens when he gets bitten by a zombie. To everyone’s surprise, he somehow retains human consciousness despite getting infected.

Choi Nam Ra becomes Yoon Gwi Nam’s prey as he bites her while she tries to save her love interest Lee Su Hyeok (Choi Nam Ra’s love interest played by actor Lomon) during a fight.

Choi Na Ra does not turn into a zombie immediately. Instead, she is now a half-human and half-zombie as she develops the urge to feed on human flesh, but she can resist this temptation. She has heightened senses of hearing and smell and possesses superhuman strength, making her a threat to the rest of the group members who are doubtful of her transformation.

Lee Cheong San gets caught in a tragic explosion

Lee Cheong San (Yoon Chan Young) is Onjo's neighbor and childhood friend. In episode 11, the military decides to wipe out the zombies from the affected areas by bombing the designated sites, including Hyosan School. The military carries out its mission, unaware of the fact that there could be some survivors left in the building.

In a violent brawl with antagonist Yoo Gwi Nam, Cheong San gets badly injured and also gets bitten. With the fear of turning into a zombie and putting an end to Yoo Gwi Nam’s brutality, he decides to leave his friends behind. Before doing that, he embraces Onjo and says an emotional goodbye. After that, he indulges in the final face-off with Yoon Gwi Nam, but unfortunately, both of them become the target of an explosion done by the military.

Archery team reunites with other junior students

While the students from junior classes are busy fending off zombies using their intelligence and unique methods, on the other hand, a group of seniors with badass archery skills are hunting down the creatures and killing them with arrows and bows. When they meet the junior students, they make a fine combination of fearless archers and strategic minds.

