All of Us Are Dead star Yoon Chan Young in talks to lead BL drama ‘I, a Gangster, Become a Highschooler’

Actor Yoon Chan Young is continuing on his path to success by challenging one prominent role after the other and his next may be the most interesting one so far. On March 23, according to initial reports, it was noted that the star has been approached to act in an upcoming Korean BL (Boys Love) drama ‘I, a Gangster, Become a Highschooler’ (literal translation). Yoon Chan Young has been offered the lead role in the show.

Yoon Chan Young for I, a Gangster, Become a Highschooler

The story is based on a popular web novel of the same name where Kim Deuk Pal, who is an uneducated gangster gets possessed by Song Yi Heon. Always wanting to go to school since his childhood, Yoon Chan Young’s character tries to save the boy who is fed up with the school bullying that he has faced only to end up in his body. The incident makes him enrol in the same school as Song Yi Heon, wanting to take revenge on the perpetrators of violence. However, there he comes across Choi Se Kyung, who used to have a crush on Song Yi Heon.

The story’s plot presents an interesting set-up to allow Yoon Chan Young to explore and express his sincere acting skills as well as become his introduction to the BL genre, a content genre that has seen a recent boost in consumption. If confirmed, it would be a big step in Yoon Chan Young’s career following the success of his past roles in Netflix’s zombie apocalypse series ‘All of Us Are Dead’ alongside Lomon, Cho Yi Hyun, Park Ji Hoo and more.

About Yoon Chan Young

Born on April 25, 2001, he began with child actor roles starting with his debut in 2013. Since then he has moved on from smaller roles and taken up lead characters that are built on his versatility. He currently embodies Seo Young Min in the fantasy romance drama ‘Delivery Man’ where he is a taxi driver who only runs his vehicle to fulfil the wishes of ghosts. He comes across a girl named Kang Ji Hyun (played by Bang Min Ah) who has no memory of how she died.

