Top 6 details in Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok’s Lovely Runner you may have missed: From significance of yellow to cherry blossoms

As Lovely Runner recently concluded its highly anticipated run, viewers were treated to a time-slip romance drama that posed a compelling question: “What would you do if you had the opportunity to save your ultimate bias?”

Starring Kim Hye Yoon as Im Sol, a devoted fan shattered by the loss of her favorite star, Ryu Sun Jae of ECLIPSE (portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok), the series delved into themes of love, loss, and second chances. Penned by Lee Si Eun, the writer behind True Beauty, Lovely Runner offered more than just a captivating storyline; it also hid subtle hidden details that avid viewers might have missed. Here are the top 6.

Significance of color yellow and blue

In Lovely Runner, Kim Hye Yoon's character, Im Sol, was symbolically represented by the color yellow throughout the series. Everything about her, from her clothing choices to her surroundings’ color palette and her association with sunflowers, was filled with shades of yellow.

This deliberate use of color served to highlight Im Sol's presence and significance within the plot. Interestingly, the color yellow carries a deeper meaning according to Urban Dictionary: being someone's yellow signifies that they are your savior, your hero, and the source of your happiness beyond words. They are likened to a twin flame or a soulmate, embodying everything that brings joy and meaning into your life. She was Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok)'s yellow.

Byeon Woo Seok's character, Ryu Sun Jae on the other hand, was symbolized by the color blue. Throughout the series, he exuded a sense of peace and comfort, embodying the essence of the color blue. He was Im Sol’s blue. A "blue person" is someone who creates feelings so profound that words fail to capture their depth. They are cherished beyond measure, and their presence is irreplaceable. For Im Sol, Ryu Sun Jae was this person – the one she loved more than words could convey, and whose absence would leave an unimaginable void in her life.

Kim Tae Sung finding closure

In episode 12 of Lovely Runner, there's this adorable moment at the beach where Im Sol, Sun Jae, Tae Sung (played by Song Geon Hee), and Baek In Hyuk (played by Lee Seung Hyub) are chilling with ice creams after a fun beach day. Tae Sung hands Im Sol an ice cream while Sun Jae and In Hyuk are still splashing around in the sea. In that moment, Tae Sung apologizes to Im Sol, and they both find some closure.

Later, when Sun Jae comes out of the water with In Hyuk, Tae Sung offers him a choice of ice cream, and without much thought, Sun Jae picks the same flavor as Im Sol. Tae Sung, who harbors one-sided feelings for Im Sol, notices this, and it provides him with further closure. It becomes evident to Tae Sung that for both Im Sol and Sun Jae, they share a unique bond and will always choose each other even subconsciously, leaving him with a sense of acceptance and understanding.

Cherry blossoms on wedding dress

Cherry blossoms have held significant meaning in Im Sol and Sun Jae's journey as a symbol of their love. In episode 9, their blossoming romance finally led them to become a couple, sealed with a wish made upon a cherry blossom. Im Sol believed in the magic of these blossoms, trusting that their wish would come true.

Finally, in the finale, the proposal scene unfolded under the graceful canopy of cherry blossoms, which paralleled the beginning of their relationship making it a complete circle. And to add to the detail in their wedding scene and wedding pictures, Im Sol's white dress features a cherry blossom pattern, symbolizing the significant role these delicate blooms have played in their lives.

The opening track

The opening track of Lovely Runner features an animated version of Sol and Sun Jae, but it's more than just that. The opening sequence also hints at the beginning episode of the series through this animated version.

It portrays Sun Jae singing for Sol and her cheering for him outside the stadium, him sheltering her with an umbrella in the snow, his tragic fall into water leading to his death, the watch which triggered Sol's time travel, and finally, Sun Jae and Sol meeting in the past, where he once again offers her shelter under an umbrella. All of these significant moments are subtly hinted at in the opening sequence.

The multiple parallels

Lovely Runner is renowned for its use of parallels, which span across multiple episodes. One such example is their initial date under the cherry blossoms in episode 9, marking the start of their relationship. This moment is mirrored in the finale, episode 16, where they once again share a date under the cherry blossoms, leading to a heartfelt proposal.

Another significant parallel in Lovely Runner is the recurring motif of umbrellas, which serves as a metaphor for Im Sol and Sun Jae's relationship. Their encounters often occur in rainy or snowy weather, and they frequently exchange gestures of protection by placing the umbrella over each other. This motif underscores the theme of mutual care and support that defines their relationship, evident throughout multiple episodes.

Lovely Runner is rich with parallels. For instance, Sun Jae's recurring line, "Why are you crying? I didn't make you cry," echoes throughout various episodes, like 1, 2, and 13,but each time with a different sentiment. Another parallel lies in their experiences at the ferris wheel and amusement park. Initially, they celebrate Sol's birthday there as a couple, and later, they reunite after Sun Jae loses his memories of Sol, creating a bittersweet contrast. These parallels are so many that tvN even released a long video exploring them, highlighting the series' attention to detail.

Sun Jae’s care for Sol

In the episode where Sun Jae gets stabbed by Young Soo while attempting to track down Im Sol, who has put herself in danger to catch Young Soo, the pivotal moment occurs at the cliff scene. It's here that Sun Jae sustains a grave injury, being stabbed in the stomach by Young Soo.

In that critical moment, Sun Jae's actions speak volumes about his character and his love for Im Sol. Despite facing a life-threatening situation, he prioritizes her safety above all else. Even as Young Soo has attacked him and the danger intensifies, Sun Jae remains focused on shielding Im Sol from harm. He deliberately avoids any resistance or retaliation, ensuring that all attention remains on himself to protect her.

Despite the excruciating pain of being stabbed, he steadfastly holds onto Young Soo, refusing to let go until he's certain that the police have arrived. This selfless act perfectly embodies Sun Jae's earlier sentiment “Sometimes you know the consequences of the choice you make But you still chose them because you like them.” He made this choice driven by love like he did in every timeline, for Im Sol.

