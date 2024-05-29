Lovely Runner Ending Explained: Did Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok catch taxi driver? Exploring details of time travel and more

Lovely Runner, starring Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok, Song Geon Hee, Lee Seung Hyub, and more, concluded its final episode on May 28th. The series revolves around Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon), a devoted fan who grows a positive outlook on life thanks to her favorite celebrity, Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok) of ECLIPSE.

Im Sol supports Sun Jae through various means such as purchasing merchandise and attending his concerts. However, tragedy strikes when she learns of Sun Jae's untimely death. Just when all hope seems lost, a mysterious twist occurs: Sun Jae's merch watch reveals itself as a time machine, granting Sol the opportunity to travel back in time and alter his fate. With newfound determination, Sol sets out on a mission to rewrite history and change the destiny of her beloved idol. As the series came to an end did Im Sol and Sun Jae finally get their much needed happy ending? Read on to know

Did Im Sol and Ryu Sun Jae defeat the taxi driver?

In episode 15 of Lovely Runner, we see Im Sol living through 15 years without Ryu Sun Jae, and upon encountering him again, she attempts to distance herself out of fear that the taxi driver, Kim Young Soo, might attack him once more because of her. However, this time, Young Soo's target isn't Ryu Sun Jae directly, but fate brings them together in a near accident.

Meanwhile, Tae Sung, portrayed by Song Geon Hee, pursues Young Soo for attempted kidnapping and coincidentally crosses paths with Sun Jae, seeking his car's black box, ultimately leading to the discovery of the taxi company Young Soo is affiliated with.

Tae Sung later waits for Young Soo at the car company to catch him, but Young Soo takes off in his car upon seeing them, prompting Tae Sung to chase him. Meanwhile, Sun Jae begins to regain his memories, but the pain clouds his ability to process his surroundings on the road. As Young Soo's vehicle hurtles towards him, a potentially tragic collision seems imminent.

However, Tae Sung swoops in, sacrificing his own vehicle to stop Young Soo from hitting Sun Jae hence saving him from harm. In the chaos that follows, Tae Sung pursues Young Soo, who flees the scene on foot. As Young Soo attempts to evade capture, he's struck by a truck and plunges into the nearby river, leading to his death paralleling past fates of Im Sol and Sun jae. Tae Sung's heroic act not only rescues Sun Jae but also serves as the catalyst for the reconciliation of Im Sol and Sun Jae, breaking the cycle of their ill-fated relationship and allowing them to reunite.

Did Im Sol and Ryu Sun Jae finally reunite?

Finally, Im Sol and Sun Jae are reunited, their bond strengthened as Sun Jae recovers memories from all the past timelines, including their very first encounter (in episode 2), where their love story began. Basking in the joy of their reunion, they embrace the opportunity to spend quality time together, reveling in the simple joys of being a couple. Episode 16 focuses on heartwarming moments of their relationship, capturing affection and tenderness as the SolJae couple enjoy their newfound happiness.

Meanwhile the mystery surrounding Jung Mal Ja, Im Sol's grandmother, and her connection to the time slip arc in Lovely Runner appears to have been solved. It becomes apparent that Jung Mal Ja was aware of Im Sol's heartbreak regarding Ryu Sun Jae's tragic fate.

Her involvement with the watch, which facilitated Im Sol's time travel, suggests that she may have been the catalyst for the entire time-traveling phenomenon. A pivotal moment occurs when Jung Mal Ja discards the watch, throwing it into the river from where Im Sol journeyed through time to save Sun Jae. While the exact nature of Jung Mal Ja's role remains somewhat ambiguous, the finale confirms the existence of this significant connection in Im Sol and Sun Jae’s time travel.

Towards the series finale, Sun Jae orchestrates a grand proposal for Im Sol on a yacht, but he decides to cancel it upon learning about her dream of becoming a director. Instead, he wholeheartedly supports her as she embarks on filming her first movie, even sending her a thoughtful coffee truck to boost her spirits.

After she completes her film, they share a peaceful walk, strolling amidst breathtaking cherry blossoms. As they catch a cherry blossom petal, which according to Im Sol is a wish. Recalling a similar moment from episode 9, this time with a twist, Sun Jae surprises her by hiding a ring among the petals and professing his desire for a long future together by proposing to her. As they kiss they see a glimpse into the future—a vision of their wedding ceremony, hinting at the possibility of Sun Jae and Im Sol getting married hence a happy ending.

