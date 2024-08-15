THROWBACK: When Byeon Woo Seok’s Lovely Runner’s character Ryu Sun Jae’s iconic flying kiss became VIRAL among Korean celebs

South Korean actor Byeon Woo Seok's iconic flying kiss done by his character Ryu Sun Jae from Lovely Runner has become a trend among K-pop idols. Many of them have been seen reenacting the scene on camera. K-pop artists like NCT members Doyoung, Chenle, Jisung, VIVIZ's Umji, and many more have hopped on the trend, giving away Ryu Sun Jae's flying kiss to fans.

Byeon Woo Seok's character Ryu Sun Jae quickly became a fan favorite in Lovely Runner, with anything he did turning into a trend and capturing hearts. One standout moment was the iconic flying kiss in episode 3. After dropping off his crush, Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon), Sun Jae stays behind in front of her house and gives her a series of enthusiastic flying kisses.

However, as he turns around, he is caught in the act by his friend Baek In Hyuk (played by N.Flying's Lee Seung Hyub). This leads to an awkward yet comedic scene where Sun Jae playfully directs some of his flying kisses toward In Hyuk to nullify the moment, creating a hilarious scene that quickly added to the good humor and writing of the series.

The iconic flying kiss moment from Lovely Runner went viral, leading many Korean celebrities and the cast to recreate it on various occasions. Byeon Woo Seok brought back his signature flying kiss during his fan meeting, SUMMER LETTER, and the cast also performed the iconic gesture for fans during the live viewing event of the show's finale. Kim Hye Yoon similarly recreated the moment at her Asia fan meeting.

NCT member Doyoung, who was promoting his solo album YOUTH, delighted fans and MCs by reenacting the flying kiss on M Countdown. He continued the trend by sending out flying kisses following his performance. Additionally, NCT Dream’s Chenle, responding to fan requests, also joined in on the trend by performing Ryu Sun Jae’s famous flying kiss.

Moreover, comedian Yoo Jae Suk was spotted sending a flying kiss to the camera during his appearance at the 2024 Baeksang Arts Awards, further spreading the trend. The flying kiss phenomenon extends beyond K-pop idols; a fan of DAY6 was seen giving enthusiastic flying kisses to Wonpil during their fan meeting on May 3, 2024. Many K-pop idols and actors have embraced the trend, with RIIZE members Wonbin, Sohee, Eunseok, and Shotaro also recreating the iconic scene by the trendsetter Byeon Woo Seok alongside EXO members Chen and Suho.

Lovely Runner, a rom-com drama based on the popular webtoon Tomorrow's Best, has garnered widespread appreciation for its engaging storyline, heartwarming chemistry, and standout performances. Actor Byeon Woo Seok stars as Ryu Sun Jae, a beloved K-pop idol who, despite his fan following, struggles under the immense pressures of the entertainment industry and ultimately takes his own life.

Kim Hye Yoon's character, Im Sol, a devoted fan of Ryu Sun Jae, is given a chance to travel back in time and alter the course of his life, aiming to prevent the tragic events that led to his death. The romance between Im Sol and Sun Jae provides some of the most memorable moments in K-dramaland, showcasing their connection beyond time.

Their story highlights themes of selflessness, generosity, and resilience, illustrating the lengths one can go for loved ones and the pursuit of dreams. The drama explores poetic concepts of soulmates and fate, emphasizing that some connections are destined to be and will endure regardless of the obstacles.

