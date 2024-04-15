A Girl & Her Guard Dog Manga Hiatus Update: Break to Extend Amid Author’s Poor Health

In the latest issue of Kodansha’s Bessatsu Friend magazine, it was revealed that Hatsuharu’s manga A Girl & Her Guard Dog will, unfortunately, be extending its hiatus. The original A Girl & Her Guard Dog hiatus was announced in December due to mangaka Hatsuharu’s poor health but, it appears, four months later and the author’s health hasn’t improved enough to want to return to the punishing schedule of creating an ongoing manga series.

According to Bessatsu Friend, it was decided to extend the manga’s hiatus longer, as it has a second year arc coming up, and the author wants to prepare for that.

A Girl & Her Guard Dog to extend its hiatus

The May issue of Kodansha's Bessatsu Friend magazine announced on Friday that Hatsuharu's A Girl & Her Guard Dog manga will continue its hiatus in preparation for the manga's second year arc as well as due to the author's poor health. The magazine will announce the manga's return date at a later time once the author has recovered.

ALSO READ: The Grimm Variations: Release Date, Cast, Expected Plot And More

The magazine also published a mini-chapter for the series in the same issue. The series entered a hiatus in December.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the A Girl & Her Guard Dog manga in English digitally, and it describes the series:

"Isaku never asked to be the daughter of a yakuza boss, but when her parents died in a car accident when she was 5, her gangster grandfather took her in and raised her as part of the clan. After years of being avoided by her schoolmates because of her family ties, Isaku is finally ready to make her high-school debut, live a normal life, and maybe even find love...until loyal family servant and Isaku's dedicated guardian, 26-year-old Keiya, enters high school right alongside her and vows to protect her from all of the above! Now she's got a chain-smoking, pistol-wielding knight-in-shining(?)-armor to deal with, and navigating high school besides? What's a young lady to do?!"

More about A Girl And Her Guard Dog

A Girl & Her Guard Dog is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hatsuharu. It has been serialized in Kodansha's shōjo manga magazine Bessatsu Friend since December 2018, with its chapters collected into nine tankōbon volumes as of September 2023. An anime television series adaptation by Project No.9 aired from September to December 2023.

An anime television series adaptation was announced on October 10, 2022.[25] It is produced by Project No.9 and directed by Yoshihiro Takamoto, with scripts written by Aya Satsuki , characters designed by Yukiko Ban, and music composed by Tsubasa Ito.

The series aired from September 29 to December 22, 2023, on Tokyo MX and other networks. The opening theme song is Suki ni Naccha Dame na Hito by Masayoshi Ōishi, while the ending theme song is Magie×Magie by Akari Kitō. Crunchyroll licensed the series outside of Asia. Medialink licensed the series in South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Oceania excluding Australia and New Zealand and is streaming it on their Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

ALSO READ: Is Vinland Saga Manga Coming To An End? Here's What Creator Had To Say