Anime On Netflix: How The Streaming Platform Aims To Retain Anime Viewers Amid FUNimation's Fall

Netflix has been adding more and more anime content, including old and new shows and movies, to its library for the past few years. Even though it was not a competition to other sites like FUNimation, which were solely dedicated to anime, it tried adding more anime titles for viewers to enjoy.

However, with FUNimation closing down in April 2024, Netflix has finally grabbed the chance to bring more popular anime titles to its library to attract more viewer attention. Titles like Mob Psycho 100, Overlord, Haikyuu, and Konosuba have already made their way to the OTT platform, and more are on the way.

Netflix can now freely add more anime titles to its catalog

FUNimation's takeover by Crunchyroll will benefit Netflix in the long run. This opens up a path for Netflix to move on to better licensing deals to add more anime titles for the US audience. Crunchyroll LLC is jointly owned by Aniplex and Sony Pictures Television, which is great news for Netflix. Both of these companies have jointly worked with Netflix on projects before and have licensed titles to Netflix as well.

This may lead to Netflix adding more old titles to its library across countries, especially in zones that do not have access to Crunchyroll. Netflix already has a vast collection of anime titles available for various countries outside of the US, but the new development will help the platform provide their US-base subscribers with more anime titles as well.

Netflix might also add more original anime content to its library

As we have already seen, Netflix has moved some older anime series and movies to the platform for its subscribers. Popular series like Jujutsu Kaisen and Dr. Stone will join the platform’s extending library in May 2024. Moreover, the streaming service has been slowly adding One Piece episodes to its library since 2020. Even though more than 600 episodes of the show are still missing from the platform, we hope to see them added to the catalog soon.

One of the complaints viewers have had against Netflix’s anime content is the platform’s tendency to license shows and release them much later than their original Japanese release. Netflix used to wait for the whole anime season to air before adding it to the streaming service.

However, this has recently changed since the site started streaming the episodes simultaneously with their initial Japanese release, much like Crunchyroll does. If the platform continues to do this with upcoming new releases, it will only continue to attract more subscribers and anime lovers to the site.

Netflix has also been working on quite a few original anime series and live-action projects to grab the attention of the audience. With shows like Romantic Killer and the live-action One Piece gaining popularity, Netflix might continue to improve and extend projects like these. This means we can hope to see more original anime titles on the streaming service pretty soon.

