Anime Releases in Fall 2024: Blue Lock Season 2, Dragon Ball Daima, Arcane Season 2 & More

With the summer 2024 anime season underway, fans are spoiled for choice. From Delicious in Dungeon to Suicide Squad Isekai, and with new names being added every week, keeping track of them all can be challenging! But don’t worry—we’ve got you covered with the upcoming anime series set to be released this fall.

From epic adventures in distant lands to heartwarming love stories, the Fall 2024 lineup promises a plethora of both new and returning anime. Whether you're looking for big shōnen titles or fresh adaptations, there will be plenty of series to choose from. Get ready to mark your calendars and explore the best anime that Fall 2024 has to offer.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is set to release on October 10, 2024. The series continues the timeline established by the video game reboot trilogy that began in 2013, serving as a direct sequel to the game’s story. It will be available exclusively on Netflix. Developed by Tasha Huo, who also serves as the showrunner, the series features Hayley Atwell voicing the iconic Lara Croft.

Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3

Among the Big 3 in the world of shōnen, the final arc of Tite Kubo’s Bleach manga, Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 is set to release in October 2024. No official release date has been confirmed but the series is the penultimate part of the finale. One of the most anticipated series of this year, and fans are eagerly awaiting further details for the same. Stay tuned for more details regarding the release date, episode count, and more.

Blue Lock Season 2

With another major release in October, the series skyrocketed in popularity in the wake of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which saw some stellar performances from the Japanese National Football team. Blue Lock Season 2 will be directed by Shintaro Inokawa, with Yuji Haibara as the Chief Director. Studio Eighbit will continue the animation production, with Jun Murayama also returning to compose music. No official release date has been released as of this writing.

Dandadan

Dandadan is set to be released in October 2024. It is based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu. The anime series is being produced by Studio Science Saru. A release date is yet to be confirmed by the studio. The series follows the lives of Momo Aayase and Ken Takakura, who somehow get tangled with a bunch of ghosts and aliens. As they fight the spirits and try to fend off the extraterrestrials, they both begin to develop feelings for each other.

Arcane Season 2

Season 2 of the animated steampunk action-adventure series will premiere on Netflix in November 2024. No official release date has been confirmed for the finale as of now. The series revolves around two sisters, Jinx and Vi, who are League of Legends Champions. Arcane is based on the League of Legends game by Riot Games, who are also producing the series. Netflix has also released an official clip of Season 2 on their YouTube channel.

Beastars Season 3

The first half of the final season is set to premiere on Netflix in December 2024. Studio Orange will continue producing the final season, which follows the life of herbivorous and carnivorous animals who are also students of Cherryton Academy. The final season of Beastars is being split into two cours and is based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Paru Itagaki.

Dragon Ball Daima

Akira Toriyama’s last work before his passing is set to be released in October 2024. The majority of the story and character design are done by the legendary mangaka himself. Dragon Ball Daima is being directed by Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki. Yuuko Kakihara is responsible for the screenplay. It revolves around Goku and his friends, who are transformed into children. No official release date for the series has been set as of this writing.

Apart from these, speculation about the release dates of popular series like One Punch Man Season 3, Devil May Cry, and Moonrise is still to be answered. Get ready to immerse yourself as Fall 2024 approaches. Stay tuned for more details about the latest trailers, release dates, and upcoming anime.

