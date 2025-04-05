Dandadan Season 2 Release Date Confirmed With New Visual; Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Dandadan Season 2 has been officially confirmed to be released this spring 2025, with a new key visual unveiled as well. The image spotlights characters from the upcoming Evil Eye Arc. Fans can find the visuals in the image below.

The new visual (left) features an updated version of the original Dandadan Season 2 promotional art (right), tailored for the Evil Eye theatrical screenings. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to watch the upcoming season, what to expect from the episodes, and more.

Dandadan Season 2: Release date and where to watch

Dandadan Season 2 will begin airing weekly in Japan starting July 3, 2025, at 12:26 am JST on MBS, TBS, and affiliated networks. Streaming platforms Crunchyroll and Netflix will distribute the season internationally with English subtitles, as they did for the first season.

Ahead of the television debut, the first three episodes of Season 2, along with the Season 1 finale, will be shown in theaters under the title Dandadan: Evil Eye. This theatrical version presents the first four episodes of the Evil Eye Arc in sequence.

Dandadan : Evil Eye will screen outside Japan starting May 30 in several Asian countries, including India, Taiwan, and Singapore. North American screenings by GKIDS begin June 6, followed by European releases via ADN on June 7.

Dandadan Season 2: Expected plot and more

Dandadan Season 2 will continue adapting Yukinobu Tatsu's manga, picking up from the Cursed House Arc and moving into the Evil Eye and Kaiju arcs. With the Evil Eye Arc beginning during the first season's finale, the continuation will immediately build on previously established events.

The episodes will introduce the Evil Eye, which has taken up residence within Jiji. Momo, Okarun, and the rest will now have to take on the responsibility of watching over the boy as they search for ways to either control or contain the malevolent entity. This will likely occur in a similar manner to Okarun and Turbo Granny or Aira and Acrobatic Silky.

The upcoming season is expected to cover material up to chapter 73 of the manga, which remains ongoing on Shonen Jump+. The Dandadan manga currently has 19 volumes released in Japan and 16 available or announced in English via VIZ Media.

