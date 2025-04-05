Sword Of The Demon Hunter Episode 2 Follows Jinta In Edo; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The first episode of Sword of the Demon Hunter, titled ‘Demons and Humans,’ saw Suzune get disowned by her father and flee with Jinta, who regretted not protecting her. They are taken in by Motoharu in Kadono village and introduced to his daughter, Shirayuki. Jinta later learns Motoharu was Shirayuki’s mother's guardian.

After Motoharu dies, Shirayuki inherits the divine role. Though in love, Shirayuki must marry Kiyomasa for duty. Demons attack, and Suzune turns into a demon and kills Shirayuki. Jinta, now half-demon, vows revenge and departs to confront his sister, glimpsing Shirayuki's reincarnation years later.

Sword Of The Demon Hunter Episode 2 will take place ten years after Jinta leaves Kadono. Now called Jinya, he lives in Edo as a feared ronin known for slaying demons. After inheriting Yorai, Motoharu’s sword, he will receive a request from a merchant named Sugaya to guard his daughter.

According to Sugaya’s assistant, a demon repeatedly appears in their garden, crying out, “Return the girl.” This encounter hints at a new demonic threat targeting the girl, pulling Jinya into a confrontation with unknown forces tied to his past and his continuing battle against demons.

Titled ‘Daughter of the Demon,’ Sword of the Demon Hunter Episode 2 will premiere on April 8, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. The series spans two cours, covering both the Spring and Summer 2025 seasons. The episode will air on BS Fuji, Tokyo MX, and MBS.

In Japan, Sword Of The Demon Hunter Episode 2 will also stream on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix. Internationally, the anime will be available on HIDIVE and bilibili, while those in South/Southeast Asia can stream it on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

