Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 2: Meg Goes To Lapis Town; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 2 will see Meg continue her quest to collect 1000 joyful tears, this time with her friend Fine in tow. Don’t miss it; get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘The Witch With One Year to Live,’ Meg Raspberry, a 17-year-old apprentice witch, learns from her mentor, Faust of the Seven Sages, that she will die in one year due to the Death Sentence curse. The only cure is gathering 1000 joyful tears to grow a Seed of Life.
Disheartened, Meg meets Anna, whose mother, Iris, recently died. To comfort them, Meg creates cherry blossom illusions using magic, collecting two tears. Inspired by the experience, she vows to surpass Faust and break the curse.
Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 2 will see Meg’s friend Fine visit the Witch’s Manor. She is seeking help with a broken wristwatch, a keepsake from her grandfather. The watch isn’t functioning because the spirit inside has grown weak.
As the curse limits Meg’s time, she must continue creating small miracles like this to gather the 1000 joyful tears. The episode will likely show Meg using her magic to connect with Fine and the people in Lapis Town, helping them in personal ways while progressing toward her life-saving goal.
Titled ‘The Apprentice Witch and the People of Lapis,’ Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 2 will release in Japan on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. For most international fans, this translates to a same-day release, around 2:30 pm GMT / 7:30 am PT / 10:30 am ET.
In Japan, the show will air on AT-X, Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11, as well as streaming platforms like Abema and d Anime Store. Internationally, Crunchyroll will stream the episode with English subtitles shortly after the Japanese broadcast.
For more updates from the Once Upon A Witch's Death anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
ALSO READ: Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 1: Introducing Meg Raspberry; Release Date, Where To Watch And More