Demon Slayer: All 6 infinity Castle Fights EXPLORED

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer Manga

The Infinity Castle Arc is the first half of the Final Battle Arc and the 11th story arc of Kimtesu No Yaiba. In this arc, the entire Demon Slayer Corps gets teleported into the Infinity Castle to defeat Muzan Kibutsuji. The Japanese manga series was written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge and began serialization in Shueisha's shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump.

With over 150 million copies in circulation, the manga is one of the most popular ones of all time. Fans cannot wait to see some of their favorite panels from the manga get the anime adaptation in the finale, which will be released as a three-part movie series. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have acquired the rights to the trilogy for a global release, which will exclude select Asian countries.

Before the series concludes with the Sunrise Countdown arc, the Infinity Castle Arc features some of the most intense battles. Here’s a look at them.

1. Shinobu Kocho vs Doma

The Insect Hashira seeks revenge against Doma, the Upper-Rank Two Demon. Several years ago, before the current story arc, Doma had killed Kanae Kocho who was the older sister of Shinobu Kocho. She was also the Flower Hashira. Unfortunately, Doma is too strong for her Insect Breathing Techniques, and he gets another Kocho sister’s death to his name.

Advertisement

2. Zenitsu Agatsuma vs Kaigaku

Kaigaku is the new Upper-Rank Six Demon, replacing Daki and Gyutaro. In the manga, Kagiaku was a former Demon Slayer and Zenitsu’s senior disciple under the former Thunder Hashira, Jigoro Kuwajima. Their battle is fierce but Zenitsu gets backed into a corner and severely injured. He is saved by Yushiro while dreaming of his master’s approval. But that does not mean Zenitsu did not put up a tough fight, he managed to hurt Kaigaku to some extent.

3. Tanjiro Kamado and Giyu Tomioka vs Akaza

Tanjiro comes face to face with Akaza again, this time he has Giyu to his side. Tanjiro wants to avenge Rengoku and fiercely engages Akaza. Both the Demon Slayers push to their limits which proves too much for Akaza. In his final moments, after he is beheaded by Tanjior, Akaza manages to come to peace with everything that has happened so far. He reflects upon his days as a human before turning into a Demon.

Advertisement

4. Kanao Tsuyuri and Inosuke Hashibira vs Doma

Despite being the adopted sister, the sight of the Demon who killed her sisters drives her to take on Doma. Just when it appears that Doma will claim another Kanao sister’s life, the absolute legend that Inosuke comes to save the day. Together they manage to behead Doma, who also had killed Inosuke’s mother. Kanao Tsuyuri finally avenges her sisters.

5. Mitsuri Kanroji and Obanai Iguro vs Nakime

We all know how big of a crush Iguro has on Miss Kanroji. The two encounter Nakime while exploring the Infinity Castle. She manages to outmaneuver the Hashiras until Yushiro appears again to save the day. He takes control of the Infinity Caste and even manages to fool Muzan, who is fighting Giyu and Tanjiro. Muzan then kills Nakime to regain control of the Infinity Castle. While the two Hashiras join others in battle.

Advertisement

6. Muichiro Tokito, Genya Shinazugawa, Sanemi Shinzaugawa, and Gyomei Himejima vs Kokushibo

There’s a reason why Kokushibo is second, only to Muzan in terms of strength. During the battle with the Upper-Rank One Demon, Muichiro loses a hand and Genya is severely injured. Both the Hashiras manage to awaken their Demon Slayer Mark and synchronize their attacks on Kokushibo. They manage to behead Kokushibo who in his final moments remembers his brother, Yoriichi. Unarguably, this is one of the most exciting fights from the arc and we cannot wait for the anime adaptation.

In conclusion, the Infinity Castle Arc plays a pivotal role towards the end of the series. With heavy losses on both sides, the rest of the Demon Slayers turn their focus on the Demon King. With the stakes being higher than ever, can Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps do the one last job? Stay tuned for more details on Demon Slayer!

ALSO READ: Demon Slayer Announces Film Trilogy For 'Infinity Castle' Arc Following Hashira Training Finale