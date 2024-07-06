Blue Lock Season 2 Unveils New Trailer Featuring Satoshi Hino As Oliver Aiku; DEETS

The first trailer for the much-awaited Season 2 of Blue Lock was released on July 6, 2024, Saturday. This new trailer provides a sneak peek into what the upcoming season will be like and which arcs it will follow.

The first season of Blue Lock, which debuted in 2022, adapted the manga up to the Second Selection Arc. From the looks of it, the next season will start with the Third Selection Arc and the U-20 Arc of the original manga, written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura.

Blue Lock season 2 trailer unveiled some details

The trailer for Blue Lock Season 2 was released today, July 6, 2024, Saturday. It begins with Ego Jinpachi, the General Director of the Blue Lock program, delivering a heartfelt speech to the participants. These are the 35 players who remained after the grueling Second Selection that took place in the last season.

The speech is designed to boost the egos of the remaining players, reminding them of their upcoming match against the Japanese U-20 National Team. As fans may already know, this match is crucial for the players because if they lose, the Blue Lock program will be permanently dissolved. However, if they manage to win, they will secure regular spots on the Japanese National Team and have the chance to revolutionize Japanese football. In the trailer, we see the protagonist Yoichi Isagi brimming with confidence as he gets excited about playing against such formidable opponents.

The trailer also introduced a new character

Isagi expresses his excitement about the life-changing opportunity to play against the U-20 players. Immediately afterward, we get a glimpse of one of the most important characters of the upcoming season, Oliver Aiku.

Oliver Aiku, the captain of the Japanese U-20 National Soccer Team, will be a key player in the upcoming match against the Blue Lock players. As a defender facing a team composed entirely of forwards, Aiku has a point to prove, which will drive his performance against his opponents. We also get to hear Oliver, who will be voiced by Satoshi Hino in the upcoming season. The voice actor, known for his roles as Kyojuro Rengoku in Demon Slayer and Daichi Sawamura in Haikyuu!!, is back as another amazing character whom fans cannot wait to see. Blue Lock Season 2 is set to premiere on October 5, 2024, Saturday.

