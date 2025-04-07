Good Bad Ugly: Ajith Kumar's film secures OTT rights for hefty price; here's where you can watch after theatrical release

Good Bad Ugly is one of the most hyped upcoming actioners at the moment, and there has been palpable excitement amongst fans for the same. The Adhik Ravichandran directorial will hit the big screens on April 10, 2025 and the thrilling glimpses from the film have already been lauded by the fans. Ahead of its release, here’s everything you need to know about its OTT release.

Where to watch Good Bad Ugly after its theatrical run

Good Bad Ugly will be available to watch online on Netflix after it completes its theatrical run. The streaming giant announced the same back on January 15 with an official announcement on their X handle.

Sharing a poster of the film, Netflix captioned the post as “AK fans, it’s time to pick your favorite: the Good, the Bad, or the Ugly. Or... why not all three? Good Bad Ugly, coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi after its theatrical release!”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly will mark the return of Ajith Kumar in his massy avatar, similar to his roles in other previous hit movies. The actor will be essaying the role of an underworld kingpin named AK who had been jailed for a long time and is all set to be released.

While AK tries to turn over a new chapter in his life and attempts to let go of his wrong ways, he is again lured back into the web of the dark after his son is taken into a grave challenge and needs saving.

Cast and crew of Good Bad Ugly

Besides Ajith Kumar in the lead, Good Bad Ugly also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Prasanna, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Redin Kingsley, Raghu Ram, Jackie Shroff and others.

Adhik Ravichandran has both written and directed Good Bad Ugly and is produced jointly by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar. GV Prakash Kumar has worked on the musical score of the film.

