Bleach: TYBW Part 3 Director Teases Enhanced CGI and Superior Animation Quality

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, an anime adaptation of the popular manga by Tite Kubo, was one of the biggest in 2023. After an emotional finale, Studio Pierrot announced its sequel, The Separation. The original anime aired from October 2004 to March 2012, but the final arc was not completed. Fans were excited to see a new anime in 2022. Recently the director of the series promised that there would be more CGI and high quality animation in part 3.

Bleach: TYBW Part 3 director teases enhanced CGI

Bleach TYBW part 3 has announced a change in the roles of its staff members to improve animation quality. Tomohisa Taguchi will now serve as the chief series director/general director and series composer, while Hikaru Murata will become the new series director. Murata-san previously worked on the storyboard for some episodes. VIZ Media's official X account shared a video with Taguchi-san, Murata-san, and producer Yoshihiro Tominaga, promising to focus on more CGI effects and emphasize never-seen-before content in the upcoming installment.

Hikaru Murata, the new director, plans to maintain the animation quality established by the entire staff in part 2. He plans to apply more CGI in part 3 than part 2 to improve the quality. This move is in line with the previous installment, which used CGI for important scenes like Sajin Komamura's Bankai, Kokujo Tengen Myo-oh: Dangai Joue.

Besides that, many other scenes contained subtle CGIs to complement the 2D drawing. CGI or computer-generated imagery is generally used to enhance the visual appeal of an animated sequence, something that anime has been using for a long time.

CGI can enhance the visual effect of moving sequences, as seen in Yamamoto Genryusai's Bankai in part 1. However, it can be either a hit or miss in Bleach TYBW part 3, and the upcoming sequel Mayuri vs. Pernida can showcase the Sternritter's final form if used in moderation.

CGI, while often seen as a negative factor in an episode's visual appeal, can enhance the viewing experience, as demonstrated in the production of Ichigo vs Ebern, where CGI backgrounds were used to highlight sequences. Bleach TYBW part 3 will feature Shunsui vs. Lille Barro, requiring CGI for depicting the Godly form of the Schutzstaffel and some sequences of Shunsui's Bankai, in addition to Mayuri vs. Pernida.

The latest trailer for Bleach TYBW part 3 features creatures falling from Soul King's palace using CGI, as well as Ichibei's final trump card against Yhwach. Pierrot Films, Pierrot's subsidiary studio, is expected to use CGI in multiple occasions in the upcoming installment, despite the fear factor associated with CGI.

The studio aims to deliver a movie-like experience to fans. The studio is reportedly recruiting new CGI animators to enhance Tite Kubo's film, Bleach TYBW part 3, with the aim of enhancing animation quality and adding new content to complement the source material.

What will Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3's story be?

In Part 2 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Senjumaru Shutara defeats Yhwach's elite soldiers, except for Ichibe, who kills herself to use Bankai. Uryu, a Quincy member, sided with the Soul Society, while Ichibe uses Bankai to weaken Yhwach. Uryu and Ichibe's actions are not from the original manga.

Part 3 is likely to pick up in almost the same spot, as the fight with Yhwach was still very much undecided when part 2 ended. Ichigo and friends were already established to be on the way to the Soul King's Palace, and given they were shown there in the trailer, it's fair to say that they'll arrive, although whether it'll be in time to help defeat Yhwach remains up in the air.

The manga suggests that Yhwach's elite soldiers are not lost, but the anime's deviation from the manga's events makes it difficult to determine. Uryu's unfulfilled role in the story suggests their escape from Senjumaru's pocket dimensions is inevitable. This negatively impacts Senjumaru, and it may be determined when Ichigo and his friends arrive at the Soul King's Palace.

Many fans anticipate a fourth part of Thousand-Year Blood War, with 686 chapters and a faster pace of 5 chapters per episode compared to the 13 episodes in parts 1 and 2. Tite Kubo is working with Studio Pierrot to expand on the material cut from the Bleach manga, suggesting a slower pace due to the added material.

The third part of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is highly anticipated, following the highs of the first two parts. Despite the lack of a solid release date, fans are content with the delay as long as the end product is of high quality. They have already waited almost a decade for this final arc, and a few more months could mean the highest quality release.

