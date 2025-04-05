Summer Pockets Episode 1: Hairi Arrives On Torishiro Island; Release Date, Where To Stream, And More

Summer Pockets is a Spring 2025 anime adapted from the visual novel by Key, known for emotional works like Clannad and Air. Although Jun Maeda did not write the scenarios, the series retains a familiar atmosphere while presenting a distinct story. Set on the Torishiro Island, it follows high schooler Hairi Takahara, who visits during summer break.

Immersed in the island’s tranquil life, Hairi meets several unique girls—each searching for something personal. Through these encounters, new friendships form, and Hairi begins to wish that this fleeting summer would never end.

As per the anime’s official website, Summer Pockets Episode 1 will be titled ‘Welcome to Torishiro Island.’ The episode will begin as Hairi arrives on the quiet island, invited by his aunt Kyoko Misaki to help sort his late grandmother’s possessions. As he adjusts to the island’s peaceful pace, he encounters a range of curious locals.

Some of them include a girl napping carelessly under the trees, a shirtless boy confidently strolling the road, and his relative, Umi Kato. Unexpectedly, one night, he sees a mysterious girl, Shiroha Naruse, swimming alone in an empty pool, hinting at an unusual summer ahead.

Summer Pockets Episode 1 is scheduled to release in Japan on April 7, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Release times may vary internationally due to time zone differences. In Japan, the episode will first air on TV Tokyo and BS11 on April 7, followed by MBS and Shizuoka Broadcasting on April 8.

Additional broadcasts will occur on AT-X on April 10 and TV Setouchi on April 11. The episode will also be available for streaming in Japan on ABEMA, U-NEXT, and d Anime Store starting April 8. Internationally, fans can watch Summer Pockets Episode 1 with subtitles on Crunchyroll, available a couple hours after the Japanese broadcast.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

