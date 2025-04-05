My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 1 Introduces Koichi; Release Date, Where To Watch And More

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a prequel anime based on the manga by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court, now being adapted by Studio Bones. Set several years before the events of My Hero Academia, it unfolds in a world where 80% of the population possesses Quirks.

While licensed heroes protect society, this story follows unregistered vigilantes—ordinary individuals compelled to help others without legal recognition. At the heart of it is a grounded, personal journey of growth, focusing on people who act out of duty rather than fame. The anime explores their struggles and determination in an unstable society.

My Hero Academia : Vigilantes Episode 1 will be titled ‘I’m Here,’ as per the anime’s official website. The episode introduces Koichi Haimawari, a regular college student in a Quirk-filled world. Though unable to become a pro hero, he still aids people under the nickname ‘Nice Guy.’

Despite giving up his dream, his desire to help remains. One day, while targeted by thugs, Koichi faces danger with no hero or police in sight. At that moment, a mysterious figure appears—not affiliated with any official force. This unexpected encounter will begin Koichi’s transformation into one of the titular vigilantes.

My Hero Academia : Vigilantes Episode 1 is set to premiere on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 11 pm JST. For most international fans, this translates to a same-day release, around 2 pm GMT / 7 am PT / 10 am ET. Keep in mind that the release times will vary by region and time zone.

The episode will first air in Japan on Tokyo MX and BS NTV, followed by a broadcast on Yomiuri TV. It will also be available for streaming on platforms like ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and more. Internationally, My Hero Academia : Vigilantes Episode 1 will stream on Crunchyroll.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

