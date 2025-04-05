Dandadan Chapter 189 To Reveal Jet Booster Exosuit Kur's Past; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
Dandadan Chapter 189 will focus heavily on the backstory of the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur, whose planet was taken over. Don’t miss it; get the release date, recap and more here.
The last Dandadan chapter saw Kinta and Okarun get pursued by a yokai-infused Hase and the alien from the Kur's Advance Unit in an upgraded exosuit. After Hase's initial strike, Kinta outfitted Okarun with a specialized nanoskin armor and donned the Great Kinta suit himself.
Hase argued with the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur about fighting Okarun. The alien declared Okarun ruined her plans to assassinate the Kur emperor. Despite Okarun’s pleas for peace, she remained resolved to kill him and herself, driven by grief over her lost planet and partner.
Dandadan Chapter 189 is expected to center on the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur's past, revealing her origin story and motivations. A flashback will likely show her homeworld, previously ruled by her as royalty, being attacked and overtaken by the Space Globalists.
The man she kissed—presumably her husband—will likely be shown perishing in the invasion. Her injuries and scars will probably be explained through scenes of her failed resistance. The chapter will likely conclude with her choosing to infiltrate the Space Globalists to exact revenge from within.
Dandadan Chapter 189 will officially release at 12:00 am JST on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, which translates to Monday, April 7, 2025, for most international readers. Release times may vary by location and time zone.
Dandadan Chapter 189 will be available for free on platforms such as VIZ Media, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus, and Shonen Jump+. While VIZ Media and MANGA Plus offer free access to the first three chapters, Shonen Jump+ requires a subscription for full access.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.