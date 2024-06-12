As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 11: Release Date, Where Stream, Expected Plot And More

Ars had met the lords and nobles from Lord Couran Salamakhia’s faction and had begun looking for new recruits at his Lord’s request when an unexpected encounter brought him face to face with monstrous talent. Fans are curious about what will happen to Ars in As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 11. Here’s everything we have on the upcoming episode, from the release date to the expected plot.

As A Reincarnated Aristocrat Episode 11: Release date and where to stream

As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 11 is scheduled to air on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Please note that broadcast times may differ based on various time zones. In Japan, it will debut on TBS and its partner networks like AT-X and BS NTV.

Japanese audiences can also watch As A Reincarnated Aristocrat Episode 11 on streaming platforms such as U-Next and the Anime Store. Internationally, Crunchyroll will exclusively stream the episode. For viewers in Asia, the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel will offer access, although availability may vary by region.

Expected plot of As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 11

As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 11 will be titled Mireille Grangeon. Fans can expect Mireille to demonstrate her impressive skills to Ars, likely to show him why she would be a valuable addition to his entourage.

Charlotte may have some reservations about Mireille joining them, which were hinted at in the preview. Additionally, As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 11 might introduce a new magician as well, as Ars’s growing team continues to contribute to the power struggle in the Missian Province.

As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 10 recap

As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 10 is titled Couran Salamakhia. The episode begins with Charlotte selecting clothes for the ball hosted by Lord Couran. She soon discovers that Ars, Reitz, and Rosell have already departed.

The scene transitions to their carriage ride, where Ars appears very nervous. They catch a glimpse of the prosperous Semplar District from afar, and Ars expresses his ambition to make Lamberg similarly flourish. At the ball, Ars's nerves are apparent, but he is introduced to the other lords by Lord Lumierre. The atmosphere is formal and grand.

Lord Couran makes a significant appearance, addressing the assembled nobles in As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 10. He outlines his vision to transform the Missian Province into an independent nation after resolving the power struggle with his brother, Lord Vasmarque.

Couran then introduces Ars to the nobles, explaining his achievements and particularly commending his efforts in preventing bloodshed in the Perreina District. The nobles applaud Ars for his commendable efforts. Seeking respite from the overwhelming social environment, Ars steps onto the balcony.

There, he engages in a private conversation with Lord Couran, who expresses his high expectations for Ars. Couran requests Ars to use his Appraisal skill to find new talents for his cause, to which Ars agrees. As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 10, then shifts to Lord Vasmarque and his vassals discussing their recent success with the Perreina District.

They discuss how they have acquired more Explosion Mana Stones than expected. Despite this advantage, Vasmarque criticizes his vassals for their overconfidence, insisting he will not engage in war without a 100% certainty of victory. He inquires about someone named Mireille, but his vassals dismiss her as a drunkard unfit for their troops.

Upon returning home, Ars greets Charlotte, and together they visit Pham to request his help in finding talented individuals. Shortly after Ars departs, a woman named Mireille visits Pham's restaurant. She quickly sees through Pham's disguise as a woman, recognizing him as a boy.

Pham learns that Mireille previously worked for the former province lord and realizes she might possess the talent Ars is seeking. Pham introduces Mireille to Ars, who is surprised to recognize her as the drunken woman he had bumped into when leaving Pham’s place earlier. As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 10 concludes with Ars thinking she was a monster due to her amazing stats.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.