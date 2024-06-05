As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 10: Release Date, What To Expect And More

Ars has solved the crisis involving the Perreina District with the help of Pham, Rosell, and Reitz, and now faces the anxiety-inducing task of meeting Lord Couran, a contender to be the next lord of Missian Province. As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 10 is just around the corner with more of Ars’ adventures in this new world as an aristocrat, don’t miss it when it releases! Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

As A Reincarnated Aristocrat Episode 10: Release date and where to watch

As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 10 is set to be aired on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Please keep in mind that the timing may vary according to different time zones. In Japan, it will premiere on TBS and its affiliated networks like AT-X and BS NTV.

For Japanese viewers, As A Reincarnated Aristocrat Episode 10 will also be accessible on streaming platforms such as U-Next and the Anime Store. Internationally, Crunchyroll will exclusively provide access to the episode. Viewers in Asia can catch it on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel, though availability might vary by region.

Expected plot of As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 10

As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 10 will be titled Couran Salamakhia. The episode will focus on Ars’ preparation to meet Lord Couran, the next possible governor of the Missian Province. Rosell, Reitz, and Charlotte seem to be joining him on the journey as well.

From the episode preview, fans will likely be introduced to Lord Vasmarque as well, who likely learns of Ars’ accomplishments through some channel. It can also be seen that Ars will be taken aback by Lord Couran’s status in As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 10, just as he was with Pham.

As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 9 recap

As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 9 is titled Sounding Out. The episode begins with a brief recap of the previous episode, where Ars Louvent discusses investigating the Perreina District with Pham. Days later, Ars and Reitz revisit the restaurant and meet with Pham, who provides them with a pact signed by the nobles supporting Lord Vasmarque.

Ars is shocked to see the Perreina lord’s seal on the pact, as well as the seal of the Maasa District’s lord, whom they believed to be on their side. Reitz is amazed at how Pham acquired such a guarded document. Pham insists on not revealing his methods but reassures them of the document's authenticity.

They decide to trust him and take the document to Lord Lumierre. Lord Lumierre is surprised by the apparent betrayal of the Maasa District in As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 9. However, his aide, Menas Renard, notices something off about the Maasa seal. Upon comparing it with another document, they realize the Maasa seal is a fake.

Rosell and Reitz deduce this was a ploy to incite infighting among the lords, allowing Lord Vasmarque to take the Explosion Magic Stones from the Perreina District. Ars then goes to the Perreina District, pretending to join Lord Vasmarque, and reveals the document was falsified. Lord Perreina only believes him when Lord Maasa reveals himself.

A flashback shows Ars visiting the Maasa District to verify the document. Lord Maasa, horrified, accompanies Ars to the Perreina castle to clear his name. In the present, Lord Maasa states he would never betray Lord Couran in As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 9. Lord Perreina regrets his betrayal and asks to rejoin their faction.

Ars understands his motives and forgives him, requesting they become allies again. Later, Ars visits his Raven's grave, recounting the events and how Lord Perreina pledged to Lord Lumierre. He also mentions that Lord Vasmarque obtained a significant number of Explosion Magic Stones. Reitz and Rosell join Ars, expressing concern for his well-being in the cold.

Ars reflects on the coming winter and thanks them for their support, acknowledging their role in resolving the incident peacefully. He tells them he aspires to be a strong lord like the Maasa and Perreina lords in As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 9.

A maid arrives, informing Ars that Lord Lumierre has arrived. The scene shifts to Lumierre speaking to Raven's grave, mentioning that Lord Couran wishes to meet Ars. Surprised by the esteemed request, Ars is told he would be leaving with Lord Lumierre immediately.

For more updates on Ars’ meeting with Lord Couran in As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill To Rise In The World; stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

