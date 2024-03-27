Here Are The Top 10 Best Short Anime Characters Who Make A Big Impact, From Vegeta to Edward Elric

In anime, heroes are often viewed as larger-than-life figures, but some of the bravest and most skilled characters are barely more than 5 feet tall. These minuscule heroes may lack height, but they more than make up for it with heart and tenacity. Whether they're using their size to their advantage or simply refusing to let it hold them back, these characters prove that true heroism knows no bounds.

Take, for example, Edward Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist. Despite his insecurities about his height, Ed is a skilled alchemist and a formidable fighter. His determination to overcome his limitations and protect those he cares about is an inspiration to us all.

Of course, not all short anime characters share Ed's sensitivity about their height. Some, like Vegeta from the Dragon Ball series and Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan, embrace their stature and use it to their advantage in battle. Whether they're constantly training to catch up to their rivals or simply shrugging off the comments of others, these characters refuse to let their size define them.

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes; while some may tower above others, there are those who stand tall despite their height. From telepathic prodigies to fierce warriors, these characters may be short in height but they're giants in spirit. Join us as we count down the top ten shortest anime heroes who prove that size is no barrier to greatness.

10. Vegeta – Dragon Ball series

Vegeta is a character of depth and determination. A small 5'5" man with a towering presence, he is driven by his pride as a Saiyan prince. His journey is marked by struggle, growth, and redemption, as he faces his past and now strives to protect his family. Constantly training to beat his rival Goku, Vegeta does everything in his power to better himself. He's not just a warrior; he's a symbol of his prideful struggle and hard work.

9. Hinata Shoyo – Haikyuu!!

As the energetic protagonist of Haikyuu!!, Hinata Shoyo is a passionate and bouncy young volleyball player whose little build doesn’t stop him from reaching for the skies. At a modest height of 5'4", he joins Karasuno High School’s volleyball team as an amateur with little to no experience but all the enthusiasm in the world. His unruly orange hair and brown eyes almost shine when he’s on the court, flying high above other players with his incredible jump strength.

8. Levi Ackerman – Attack on Titan

Who would’ve though that humanity’s strongest soldier would be no more than 5'3"? Well, Levi Ackerman is just such a person. His compact frame belies his incredible combat prowess, and his exceptional Titan kill rate is well known within the Survey Corps. A calm and collected soldier off the battlefield and a ferocious beast when on it, Levi Ackerman’s impact on the story and his prowess on the battlefield are indispensable.

7. Shiota Nagisa – Assassination Classroom

Nagisa Shiota, in his third year at Kunugigaoka Junior High School, finds himself thrust into a world of espionage and danger as he and his classmates are suddenly entrusted with the year-long mission to assassinate his yellow tentacled teacher. A high schooler standing at 5'2.5", Nagisa initially appears average in both academics and combat prowess. However, he later discovers that he harbors a rampant ruthlessness within him, manifesting in his hidden talent for assassination.

6. Gon Freecss – Hunter x Hunter

Gon Freecss, a Rookie Hunter, is a 5'1" young boy of 12 who starts his journey in pursuit to find his father Ging Freecss. Displaying remarkable resolve and boundless curiosity, his impulsive nature and temper sometimes lead to reckless decisions. With his athletic prowess and affinity for animals, Gon's confidence in his abilities is unshakable, even in the face of stronger opponents. Gon is the classic kind and carefree shounen protagonist with an incredibly magnetic personality.

5. Meliodas – The Seven Deadly Sins

At just 5 feet tall, Meliodas commands awe and respect as the leader of the Seven Deadly Sins. With his youthful appearance and lighthearted attitude, Meliodas masks his true emotions behind a facade of calmness and composure. But when his loved ones are in danger, Meliodas reveals the full extent of his wrath and his devastating power. Known as the Dragon's Sin of Wrath, Meliodas exudes an aura of power and authority, matched only by his unparalleled combat prowess.

4. Edward Elric – Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Edward Elric, known as the Fullmetal Alchemist within the series, is a mere 4' 11" when first introduced. Often seen trying to make himself seem taller and very insecure about his height, he’s known to fly off the handle whenever his diminutive stature is mentioned. On the other hand, he possesses immense talent as an alchemist, achieving the remarkable feat of becoming the youngest state-certified alchemist in history at just 15 years old.

3. Kuchiki Rukia – Bleach

Rukia Kuchiki is a Shinigami (Soul Reaper) from Soul Society in Bleach, and is petite 4'9" force to be reckoned with. As a Shinigami, Rukia plays an important role in Ichigo's journey, serving as the catalyst for his involvement in the world of Shinigami, though Rukia's influence extends beyond her relationship with the protagonist. Her character is defined by her sense of duty, compassion, and dedication. She is also a valuable asset in battle as she possesses powerful combat skills, as well as an excellence in Shunpo (flash step).

2. Aisaka Taiga – Toradora!

Aisaka Taiga, also known as the Palmtop Tiger, is a feisty 16-year-old girl with classic tsundere behaviour. Standing at a mere 4'8.5", Taiga's tiny frame often becomes a point of both humor and insecurity throughout the series, and much like her nickname, she is initially defined by her short temper and tendency to lash out at others. But as a classic tsundere, she eventually opens up and becomes an overall loveable character.

1. Shiro – No Game No Life

A 11-year-old NEET genius, Shiro is a competitive gamer that stands undefeated as ‘Blank’ alongside her step-brother Sora. She possesses incredible skill in logic, problem-solving and gaming, speaks 18 languages fluently, and has a photographic memory. Standing at 4'6", Shiro is an intellectual powerhouse that rules as Queen in the isekai world of Disboard. As both Blank and as rulers, the step-siblings wield their gaming skills to navigate and thrive in a society governed by games.

