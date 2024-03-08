Top 10 Female Anime Characters With The INFP Personality Type

In celebration of International Women's Day today, let’s delve into the world of anime to explore ten exceptional female characters who exemplify the INFP personality type. Just as we all have our cherished anime icons, these characters inspire us with their depth, persistence, and strong convictions. From the heartrending Alluka Zoldyck to the inspiring Mitsuri Kanroji, they leave a lasting mark on viewers' hearts, embodying the essence of the INFP archetype.

But first, what is INFP?

INFP, an acronym denoting traits of Introversion, Intuition, Feeling, and Prospecting from the Myers-Briggs Theory, epitomizes a unique subset of individuals. The INFP personality type represents one of the 16 distinct personality types that every individual falls under. However, when delving into the incredible expanse of anime, INFPs take on a whole new dimension as fictional characters embodying justice, kindness, sacrifice, and loyalty. You can find out more about it here.

Indeed, INFPs are as rare in the anime universe as they are in reality, mirroring the estimated 4-5% prevalence of this personality type among the global populace. Yet, when encountered, their impact is profound, impressing audiences with their depth and complexity. Here are who we think are some of the most cherished INFP anime characters, whose presence on screen continues to entertain and inspire us all.

Top 10 Female INFP Anime Characters

10. Mei Misaki ǀ Another

Mei Misaki from Another resonates with the INFP personality, characterized by her introspective nature and profound empathy. Even through her withdrawn demeanor, she forms meaningful connections. Mei's selflessness and innate kindness are evident as she sacrifices herself to prevent further tragedy. Her aversion to constant connectivity and artistic pursuits reflects her longing for authenticity and solitude, encapsulating the essence of an INFP character.

9. Levy Mcgarden ǀ Fairy Tail

Levy McGarden's INFP traits shine through her cheerful demeanor and empathetic nature, fostering strong bonds with her guildmates. Reluctant to engage in conflicts purely for amusement, she showcases a gentle spirit and aversion to discord. Levy demonstrates forgiveness and trust, exemplifying her compassionate and forgiving disposition. She has a love for reading and makes rather mature decisions.

8. Mitsuha Miyamizu ǀ Your Name

Mitsuha Miyamizu from Your Name is kind, caring, and adventurous, and seeks escape from her small-town life. Switching bodies with Taki, she finds joy in experiencing Tokyo and appreciates every moment. Despite family pressures, Mitsuha gains confidence and takes bold action. Her empathetic nature and determination to make a difference align perfectly with the INFP archetype.

7. Rei Todoroki ǀ My Hero Academia

Rei Todoroki from My Hero Academia shows her INFP personality traits in her compassionate nature and inner strength. Despite enduring hardships, she remains loving and protective, especially towards her children. Her journey reflects INFP traits of idealism and resilience, as she overcomes mental instability to reclaim her kindness. Rei's forgiveness and determination to heal her family's wounds showcase her empathy and hopefulness, emblematic of the INFP spirit.

6. Mitsuri Kanroji ǀ Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira from Demon Slayer, has the INFP personality type with her emotional depth and dedication. Passionate and kind, she fiercely defends against demons yet maintains a gentle demeanor. Mitsuri's longing for love drives her to join the Corps, overcoming guilt with support. Her childlike enthusiasm and caring nature, coupled with her willingness to sacrifice for others, showcase the INFP archetype.

5. Rem ǀ Death Note

Rem from Death Note exhibits INFP traits through her strong sense of loyalty, sacrifice, and empathy. Despite her contempt for humans, she forms a deep bond with Misa and is willing to sacrifice her own existence to protect her. Rem's actions often align with the INFP's tendency to champion noble causes and defend those they care about, even at great personal cost.

4. Shirahoshi ǀ One Piece

Shirahoshi embodies the INFP personality in One Piece, delicate yet empathetic, despite her immense size. Easily moved to tears, she displays kindness through gratitude, family care, and a curiosity about the world. Despite being a bit naive, she shows bravery and a strong desire to learn and grow beyond her past mistakes.

3. Celty Sturluson ǀ Durarara!!

Celty Sturluson from Durarara!! expresses her INFP personality through her compassionate nature and evolving human traits. Although she is a supernatural Dullahan, Celty's journey reveals a deep empathy and desire for acceptance. She grapples with insecurities about her monstrous nature while yearning for connection. Over time, she learns to open up, forming bonds with those who embrace her uniqueness.

2. Alluka Zoldyck ǀ Huntert x Hunter

Alluka Zoldyck, possessed by Nanika, exhibits INFP traits despite her family's skepticism. Initially described as dark and emotionless, Alluka's true demeanor is revealed when reunited with her brother Killua – one with a tender, affectionate nature. She cherishes their bond deeply, exemplifying loyalty and trust. Similarly, Nanika, while succinct in speech, displays a fondness for Killua and strives to be praised.

1. Hinata Hyuga ǀ Naruto Series

Hinata Hyuga, as an INFP, is characterized by her gentle nature, selflessness, and inner strength. Despite timidity, she prioritizes others' needs over her own, striving to prove herself, especially to Naruto. Her loyalty and readiness to confront challenges for loved ones make her a loved character in the Naruto series.

