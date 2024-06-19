As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 12: Release Date, Where To Watch And More

Ars has advocated to hire Mireille due to her monstrous talent and skill. However, her drunken behaviours and carefree attitude have angered all of Ars’ household members, and now they engage in a mock battle to prove her skill.

As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 12 is just around the corner with the results so don’t miss the episode as it drops. Keep reading to get the release date, expected plot and more here.

As A Reincarnated Aristocrat Episode 12: release date and where to watch

As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 12 is set to premiere on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Please be aware that broadcast times may vary depending on your time zone. In Japan, it will first air on TBS and affiliated networks including AT-X and BS NTV.

Japanese viewers can also catch As A Reincarnated Aristocrat Episode 12 on streaming platforms like U-Next and the Anime Store. Internationally, Crunchyroll will exclusively stream the episode. For viewers in Asia, the availability on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel may vary by region.

Expected plot of As A Reincarnated Aristocrat Episode 12

As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 12 will be titled Oath. The episode will likely feature intense chases on two fronts: Reitz and his group will pursue Ars and Mireille, while Ars' rookie soldiers chase Rosell and Charlotte, who have been separated from their team.

Advertisement

The preview suggests that Mireille's stamina will outlast Reitz's, as she continues running energetically even as Reitz begins to tire. On the other side, Rosell will likely be caught despite Charlotte's attempts to protect him, due to his inability to run for extended periods. Licia will also likely try to help Rosell’s team in As A Reincarnated Aristocrat Episode 12.

As A Reincarnated Aristocrat Episode 11 recap

As A Reincarnated Aristocrat Episode 11, titled Mireille Grangeon, picks up with Ars meeting Mireille for the first time. Mireille is revealed to be the former adviser of the previous Governor of Missian. Hearing her name sparks vehement opposition from Rosell and Reitz, who argue against hiring her.

They emphasize that she was ousted from her previous position, and her younger brother is the right-hand man of their enemy, Lord Vasmarque. Mireille, however, casually denies any intention of working with her brother. Despite the strong opposition, Ars decides to hire her, emphasizing the need for talented individuals.

Advertisement

Later, Reitz urgently demands Ars to fire Mireille, and Rosell complains about her tutoring methods, both citing her unprofessional and irresponsible behavior. Their grievances are interrupted by an explosion that sends the entire mansion into a panic in As A Reincarnated Aristocrat Episode 11.

The commotion leads everyone to find Mireille and Charlotte together, with Charlotte having fired off some magic. The incident exacerbates the staff and soldiers' dislike for Mireille, though Ars attempts to defend her. Mireille suggests a mock battle to prove her true skill, a challenge Reitz eagerly accepts on the condition that she must leave if she loses.

Sometime later, Ars and his troops gather in front of the mansion to discuss the mock battle's rules, with Licia also present to observe. The teams are significantly imbalanced in As A Reincarnated Aristocrat Episode 11, with Reitz, Rosell, Charlotte, and most of the veteran soldiers on one side, while Mireille and Ars have only rookie soldiers on theirs.

Advertisement

The teams divide and head into the forest. Reitz's team splits into two groups, with Reitz leading one and Rosell and Charlotte leading the other. A supposed betrayal occurs when a member of Mireille's team informs Reitz of her plans. Although initially skeptical, Reitz eventually follows the lead, only to realize it was a ruse orchestrated by Mireille.

Mireille and Ars confront Reitz's team, sans their soldiers. Enraged, Reitz targets Ars directly, with his soldiers in pursuit as well. As A Reincarnated Aristocrat Episode 11 ends with Mireille picking up Ars and fleeing, a gleeful grin spread across her face as they escape.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.