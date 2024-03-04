'Cosplay is definitely her second calling': Fans Praise Megan Thee Stallion As She Cosplays Bruno Bucciarati at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

Megan Thee Stallion, along with many renowned celebrities, attended the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 in Tokyo, Japan. And it became evident to a wider range of viewers that Megan is not the usual anime fan. The rapper has taken to the public stage multiple times by cosplaying as certain characters.

This time, she decided to attend the esteemed event as Bruno Bucciarati from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Jujutsu Kaisen's Satoru Gojo. With this, Megan stole the spotlight with her impeccable costumes. Here is all you need to know about how fans are reacting to her looks.

Megan Enters as Bruno Bucciarati at Crunchyroll Awards

Prior to the Awards, Megan was spotted cosplaying as Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen, sporting a stylish blue zip-up jacket and white hair, complete with a blindfold. At the event itself, she wowed fans with her attire inspired by Bruno Bucciarati from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, donning a tight corset top and a white leather dress.

Fans React to Megan's Cosplay

Fans took to social media to express their admiration for Megan's dedication to anime, praising her for perfectly embodying the characters she portrays. Some even dubbed cosplaying as a "second calling" for the rapper, highlighting her passion for the art form.

During interviews at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, Megan further showcased her deep knowledge and love for anime. When asked about her favorite genre, she expressed a fondness for action-packed series, emphasizing her desire for immediate immersion and character development in the storyline.

In the past also, Megan has revealed herself to be a big fan of anime. Some of her older cosplays include Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia and Rabbit Hero: Mirko from the same show.

At last, Megan Thee Stallion's presence at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 not only delighted fans but also solidified her status as a prominent figure within the anime community.