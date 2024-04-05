Bartender: Glass Of God Episode 2: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Bartender: Glass of God episode 2 is set to air in Japan on April 11, 2024, on TV Tokyo. The episode will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll and other platforms. The first episode of the anime, released earlier this week, was highly anticipated by fans of Araki Joh's Bartender manga for its modern take on the classic series.

Bartender is a Japanese manga series written by Araki Joh and illustrated by Kenji Nagatomo. Its focus is Ryū Sasakura, a genius bartender who uses his talents to ease the worries and soothe the souls of troubled customers.

Bartender: Glass of God episode 2 release date and where to watch

Bartender follows the nightlife of Ryū Sasakura, a bartending prodigy who is said to mix the best cocktails anyone has ever tasted. Upon returning from his studies in France, Ryū works as an assistant for a senior bartender at the bar Lapin. He later opened his own bar, the Eden Hall, which is hidden in a nook of the Ginza district in downtown Tokyo.

Rumor holds that potential patrons cannot simply find and enter Eden Hall; rather they must be invited in by the host. Sasakura is known to serve the Glass of the Gods, a way of saying that he knows just the right drink to serve in a particular situation.

Bartender: Glass of God episode 2 is set to be released in Japan on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 12 am JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be made available for viewers in the rest of the world at the following times in their respective time zones;

Pacific Daylight Time Wednesday April 10, 2024 - 8 am

Central Standard Time Wednesday April 10, 2024 - 10 am

Eastern Daylight Time Wednesday April 10, 2024 - 11 am

British Summer Time Wednesday April 10, 2024 - 4 pm

Central European Summer Time Wednesday April 10, 2024 - 5 pm

Indian Standard Time Wednesday April 10, 2024 - 8:30 pm

Philippine Time Wednesday April 10, 2024 - 11 pm

Bartender: Glass of God episode 2 will be broadcast in Japan on TV Tokyo and available on demand on various platforms like Lemino, U-NEXT, Anime Times, and Anime Hondai. For unlimited viewing, viewers can access platforms like ABEMA Premium, Amazon Prime Video, d-anime store, DMM TV, Hulu, and Bandai Channel in Japan. Crunchyroll will air the episode globally shortly after its release.

Episode 1 recap and what to expect from episode 2

In the first episode of Bartender: Glass of God anime, Ryu Sasakura, a genius bartender, is introduced as a key character in a bartender test conducted by Hotel Cardinal employees. The test revealed that all candidates were lacking in quality, leading to the disqualification of all candidates.

Miwa Kurushima and Yukari Higuchi, two employees of the Business Planning Division, were frustrated with the search. However, they came across Ryu Sasakura, a somewhat forgetful young man, in a chance encounter at the park.

While they didn't think much of him at first, they eventually got to know that he was a bartender himself. However, they weren't convinced about approaching him to take the bartender test for their hotel.Surprisingly enough, the duo managed to stumble across Sasakura for a third time at Eden Hall, a lone bar that was highly reputed online.

When they walked into the bar and saw that Sasakura was the only bartender there, they noticed the massive change in his personality while he was serving them. He not only appeared to be more confident, but his exceptional skills at creating cocktails were a spectacle to witness.

Kurushima and Higuchi were impressed by Sasakura's abilities and his ability to create magical cocktails. His wisdom as a bartender and his desire to ensure customers enjoyed the perfect drink left them spellbound.

They recommended Sasakura as a candidate for their hotel, but the Division Chief still had doubts. Despite this, Kurushima and Higuchi were determined to bring him aboard, as he had already met all prerequisites for the bartender job at Hotel Cardinal. This ended the first episode.

Bartender: Glass of God episode 2 will continue the story of Ryu Sasakura, who is approached by Kurushima and Higuchi for a bartender position at their Hotel. The anime has a unique premise, stunning visuals, captivating opening song, and a soothing tone, making it one of the best of Spring 2024. Fans can expect more interesting developments for Ryu Sasakura and his role in Eden Hall in the upcoming episode.

