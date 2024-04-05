Jujutsu Kaisen: What Is Miguel’s Cursed Technique In The Manga? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen is known for its unique and complex techniques, such as Cursed Techniques that create gambling scenarios and invisible force fields. Miguel Oduol, a character with a brief but memorable time in the series, has a Cursed Technique that made its debut in the recent release of Chapter 255.

His cursed Technique, Prayer Song, allows his body to catch a rhythm and dodge curses, enhancing his physical abilities.

This technique, which spawns gambling scenarios and creates an invisible force field, makes the fights in the series spectacular and out-of-the-box. Understanding Miguel's Cursed Technique can help understand why it suits him perfectly in the series.

Exploring Miguel's Curse Technique

Miguel, introduced in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie and in the prequel chapters of the manga, is a unique Curse User from Africa who has spent most of his life abroad and received all of his training from outside. He has a foreign Cursed Energy that is not easily recognized. In the movie, Miguel is part of Suguru Geto's squad tasked with bringing down Jujutsu High and eliminating non-sorcerers.

Unlike most teammates, Miguel does not harbor negativity towards those who cannot use Cursed Energy. He joined Geto due to his love and desire to fulfill his dreams. Miguel chose to fight Gojo, the strongest sorcerer in the world, at Geto's behest. After his leader's death, Miguel leaves the group.

After leaving the series, Miguel reunited with Gojo and trained Yuta abroad, despite initially being enemies. Chapter 255 of the manga saw the long-awaited return of the sorcerer, as he finally jumped into the fight against Sukuna. Over here, he fought alongside one of his old teammates from the days he spent with Geto; Larue.

Together, they fought against Sukuna briefly and, despite Gege Akutami hyping Miguel a bit too much by claiming he went toe-to-toe against Gojo, the sorcerer does quite well against the King of Curses.

Miguel, with his Cursed Energy reserves, bolstered his physical abilities in a fight against Gojo, the world's strongest sorcerer. His use of Cursed Energy allowed him to take shots, earning praise from both Miguel and Gojo.

Miguel's Cursed Technique is a unique one known as Prayer Song. There's a specific beat that is etched within Miguel's body and when he follows this beat by dancing to it, his physical attributes are greatly strengthened, which has another benefit that allows Miguel to expel Cursed Spirits or drive them away from himself.

Though Prayer Song has no innate Domain attached to it like most other Cursed Techniques do, it can still buff and debuff him and his opponents. It was due to Miguel dancing along with this rhythm that he dodged all of Sukuna's slashes in Chapter 255.

Exploring the character of Miguel

Miguel is an African man with a tall, slim, dark-skin appearance, wearing accessories to cover his eyes and hair. He has thin lips, large ears, armless sunglasses, and a puffy beret-style hat.

Miguel is a relatively calm individual who doesn't appear to openly express any particular disdain for non-sorcerers like most of his former allies. He and Larue simply wished to see Suguru Geto reach his dreams and decided to leave the group after his death. Miguel was loyal to Suguru, willing to take on the world's strongest sorcerer for him, although Miguel did swear to curse Suguru if he ended up dying in that battle.[

Miguel is a highly skilled jujutsu sorcerer, worthy of praise from even Satoru Gojo, the strongest sorcerer, with Gojo deeming Miguel a particularly troublesome foe.

Miguel comes from a family of sorcerers in Africa. They are responsible for weaving the Black Rope, a cursed tool comparable in strength to special grade ones like the Inverted Spear of Heaven. In a fight, Miguel was capable of using Black Rope to disturb the Infinity and hit Satoru, something most of his opponents never accomplish. He also survived the encounter and escaped from the Six Eyes user successfully.

One notable trait Miguel displayed in his battle with Satoru was undoubtedly toughness. He was able to take hits from the strongest sorcerer, recover, and counterattack moments later. Miguel did so after Satoru hurled him into a building, and even his opponent admitted he could take a hit very well.

