Berserk of Gluttony Episode 4: 'Crowned Beast'; everything we know about the outing so far

Roxy and Fate's plan to look after the Lich was something that was not completed in the last outing. But as the venture continues, a lot of mysteries will surface once again. On the other side, the magic mask that Fate has will also play an interesting role in the coming outing. Here is what we know about the next outing, Berserk of Gluttony Episode 4, so far!

Berserk of Gluttony Episode 4: Previous episode recap and what will happen next?

The title of Berserk of Gluttony Episode 3 was Roxy's Inspection. This episode starts with Roxy and Fate visiting a town in disguise, where Roxy observes Fate's sword needing maintenance. They witness a holy knight's bullying and use a lover's quarrel ruse to escape detection. Fate senses Roxy's affection through telepathy. Roxy investigates a suspected Lich responsible for a goblin massacre, but Fate worries about knights patrolling the forests, jeopardizing Gluttony's sustenance. Roxy's accidental exposure leaves her disheartened as she's met with fear rather than protection.

Roxy's anger flares when she discovers the Vlerick siblings' plan to hunt the alleged Lich without informing her. The episode also involves a lost child's rescue and Fate's secretive acquisition of a magic mask for discreet hunting. A clandestine gathering of the Vlericks and other knights explores the mysterious place called Galia. When they return home, Haru scolds them.

In the upcoming episode, Roxy and Fate might get closer to finding the suspected Lich. They could have a showdown with the Vlerick siblings after discovering their hidden plans. Fate's magic mask might become super important as they continue their secret hunting mission, and they could uncover more about the mysterious place called Galia.

Berserk of Gluttony Episode 4: Release date and where to watch

As per the schedule of Crunchyroll, the next outing of Berserk of Gluttony will release this week without a break. So, the final release fate of the episode is October 25, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more details on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

