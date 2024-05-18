One Piece: What Is Dr. Vegapunk's Flood Theory Prophecy? Explained

This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga.

The Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece has gotten all the fans hooked with the speed at which the plot has been developing. The Egghead Arc, which is almost at its end, bombarded the fans with many new pieces of information, and now, we are getting to learn more about the World Government and their cover-ups thanks to Dr. Vegapunk.

Even though Dr. Vegapunk was killed by the Five Elders before he could impart this knowledge to the world himself, he had a backup plan. His wit helped him give the world a message about an impending flood that would change it forever.

What did Dr. Vegapunk say about the flood?

In the recent chapter of the One Piece manga, we saw that despite his death at the hands of the Five Elders, Dr. Vegapunk has managed a way for his voice to reach the world. He had prepared some pre-recorded messages in case he died before disclosing all the secrets he was privy to. The beloved scientist, even after his death, went on to spill the secrets that the World Government has tried to keep hidden for so long.

Dr. Vegapunk revealed in the manga that an upcoming flood will slowly sink the world and leave many of the islands inhospitable in the near future. This surely is frightening news for everyone. After revealing this, Dr. Vegapunk started talking about the history of the Void Century and began disclosing the mystery of Joy Boy.

Why does everyone believe Dr. Vegapunk?

Well, even as he is making these claims, the question of why so many people believe Dr. Vegap, unk might arise. Well, the answer to that is the fact that the old doctor always comes with proof. Just before disclosing the news about the flood, the scientist predicted an earthquake that took place on the same day, making everyone take his words seriously.

In a recorded message, Dr. Vegapunk said to the world, “Now, speaking of the near future for me, assuming that the sensors I built are functioning correctly in the days after I record this message, there should be a most remarkable earthquake that strikes the entire planet. As a result of that, the sea should rise about one meter around the world rendering some islands uninhabitable. Beaches around the world will be lost for good. This particular earthquake is not exactly what I would call a natural phenomenon.”

The One Piece manga is slowly encroaching towards its end as the first part of the Final Saga is almost over. The anime adaptation is also catching up to the storyline. It would be really interesting to see what the scientist reveals about the Void Century and Joy Boy as the World Government has kept this secret hidden for so many centuries now. But just as the Straw Hats are about to make their way into Elbaf, they get to know more about the history of the world about who Joy Boy was, and how he is connected to Luffy. The Final Saga is picking up pace and the fans of One Piece are excited to find out more secrets from Dr. Vegapunk.

