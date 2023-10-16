6 most shocking deaths in Attack on Titan; #4 is the most GRUESOME

Attack on Titan, known for its gripping narrative and heart-pounding action, is equally notorious for its shocking character deaths. In a world where humanity faces the relentless onslaught of Titans, the line between life and death is razor-thin. Here, we revisit six of the most gruesome and emotionally charged deaths in this brutal series.

1) Ymir Fritz: A life of suffering

Ymir's life was a ceaseless cycle of suffering, from being enslaved to gaining Titan powers. She met her brutal end when she intercepted an assassination attempt on the Eldian king, choosing to save him. The consequence? She was skewered with a flying spear and later devoured by her own daughters, leaving a legacy of torment.

2) Marco Bott: Betrayed and abandoned

Marco Bodt was one of the cadets who graduated from the 104th Division, along with the leading trio of the series. Marco Bott's trust was his downfall. After overhearing critical information between Bertholdt and Reiner, he confronted his comrades, only to be abandoned without gear in the midst of Titans. Defenseless and terrified, Marco met a terrible end as a Titan devoured him, betrayed by those he considered friends.

3) Bertholdt Hoover: A tragic end

Bertholdt suffered a fitting death after using his Colossal Titan to destroy Shiganshina. Armin's strategic brilliance allowed the Survey Corps to capture him. In his human form, Bertholdt faced the brutality of the Titans as Armin's transformation devoured him, stealing his powers of Colossal Titan.

4) Carla Yeager: The most gruesome death

In Attack on Titan's grim opening episode, Carla Yeager became the Smiling Titan's victim. As chaos erupted in Shiganshina, she was trapped beneath debris with her legs broken. The Smiling Titan ruthlessly devoured her, witnessed by her horrified and helpless children, Eren and Mikasa.

5) Miche Zacharius: Eaten in despair

Miche Zacharius, known for his keen senses and also being referred to as second best comrade after Levi, faced a horrific fate as the Beast Titan revealed its control over other Titans. Unarmed and surrounded, he was brutally devoured by Titans, his desperate screams a chilling reminder of his painful demise.

6) Hannes: A Redemption Cut Short

Hannes, initially too cowardly to save Carla Yeager, redeems himself in an act of bravery. However, his valiant attempt to protect Eren and Mikasa ends in a cruel twist of fate. He, too, meets a brutal end, torn apart by a Titan. One of the few characters introduced in the first episode of the blockbuster series, Hannes has been known for his jolly nature, which made his death even more difficult to watch.

