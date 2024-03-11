Blue Lock Chapter 255: Kunigami Gets Fired Up As He Faces Off Against Shidou; Release Date, Expected Plot And More

In the latest match of the upcoming Blue Lock Chapter 255, Yo Hiori now faces off against Charles Chevalier in an attempt to recreate his ultimate, and Ryuusei Shidou stares down the wrath of Rensuke Kunigami. Fans are on the edge of their seats as they wait for the ultimate of these strikers. So here’s everything we have on the upcoming chapter’s release date, expected plot, and more.

Blue Lock Chapter 255: Release date and where to read

Blue Lock Chapter 255 is slated for release on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, for most countries, and on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Japan and select regions. Fans can find it on Kodansha’s K Manga service, accessible via website or app. However, availability is limited to the United States for now. Please keep in mind that the service is not entirely free; you will need to purchase points, but some chapters are available for free.

Expected plot in Blue Lock Chapter 255

Blue Lock Chapter 255 is expected to be titled Still Burning, and will likely see the focus shift to the match between Manshine City and FC Barcha, providing a refreshing change of pace from the intense showdown between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen. Given the recent developments in Blue Lock Chapter 254, the upcoming chapter might delve deeper into the struggles faced by Seishiro Nagi and Reo.

Considering Nagi's previous difficulties in finding motivation to play football and his subsequent poor performance, Blue Lock Chapter 255 could explore how he and Reo overcome their challenges and reignite their passion for the game. Alternatively, the chapter might also center around Kunigami Rensuke's determination to surpass Ryusei Shidou in the forthcoming match. With the spotlight shifting to Kunigami's aspirations and inner conflicts, readers could anticipate intense rivalries and gripping confrontations as he strives to establish himself as a formidable force on the field.

Blue Lock Chapter 254 recap

Blue Lock Chapter 254, titled Self-Type, World-Type, delves deep into the intricacies of player mentality and strategy as the battle between Bastard Munchen (BM) and Paris X Gen (PXG) intensifies.

The chapter opens with BM's tactical adjustment, shifting Kunigami from the second striker position to midfield alongside Ness and Raichi. Despite the setback of France's goal, Raichi rallies his team, urging them to roll with the punches and maintain their momentum.

Amidst the competitive atmosphere, Tokimitsu and Nanase grapple with conflicting emotions over Shidou's goal, recognizing the need to elevate Rin's status to enhance their team ranking. Meanwhile, a playful exchange between Shidou, Charles, and Isagi underscores the tension on the field.

As the game resumes with BM in possession, Isagi contemplates the challenge of replicating PXG's goal with Hiori. His introspection leads him to a profound realization of two distinct ego types: the self-type and the world-type. While the former prioritizes personal value and emotion, the latter values the broader significance perceived by society.

Isagi's analysis extends to his teammates, discerning their respective ego types and pondering their implications for gameplay. However, his contemplation is interrupted by a swift interception from Zantetsu, signaling a shift in momentum.

Hiori seizes the opportunity to launch an attack, but his efforts are thwarted by Charles, showcasing his prowess with meta vision. Determined to overcome the impeding challenge, Hiori and Kunigami unite in a pivotal moment, setting the stage for a fierce showdown.

Kunigami's decisive header deflects the ball away from Shidou, earning praise from his teammates and igniting a spark of determination in both him and Hiori.

Blue Lock Chapter 254 concludes in a climactic showdown between Shidou and Kunigami, as the two adversaries vie for dominance on the field.

With the fate of their respective teams hanging in the balance, Isagi and his teammates brace themselves for the pivotal moments that will determine the outcome of the match.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on this match in Blue Lock and more.