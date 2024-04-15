Blue Lock Chapter 258: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot, And More

Isagi successfully secured Bastard Munchen’s first goal in the match against Paris X Gen with a stunning Two-Gun volley, tying the two teams in a score. However, Paris X Gen hasn’t given up yet, and this match is still far from over. Keep reading to find out what could happen next in Blue Lock Chapter 258 as well as the release date, where to read, and more.

Release date and where to read Blue Lock Chapter 258

Following a brief hiatus, the Blue Lock manga series is now resuming its weekly release schedule. Blue Lock chapter 258 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, due to time zone variations, most readers around the world may see the release on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, though the exact release time may vary.

Fans worldwide can access the latest chapter on Kodansha's K Manga service. While accessible via its website and application, the service is currently exclusive to the United States. The platform provides some chapters for free, though readers may need to purchase points to access the latest releases. As of now, 43 chapters are available for free reading, with updates typically occurring on Mondays.

Expected plot of Blue Lock Chapter 258

With the scores at a level, both teams are back to square one, though Isagi's goal has begun shifting the momentum in Bastard Munchen's favor. However, Shidou and Rin are not ones to sit idly by. Rin's primary objective remains to crush Isagi, and he will stop at nothing to achieve it. Shidou, marked by Kunigami, is likely feeling frustrated but will seek to impact the game in his own way in Blue Lock Chapter 258.

Meanwhile, Noel Noa's aggressive changes strategy could come into play in Blue Lock Chapter 258, with players like Kenyu Yukimiya, Gurimu Igarashi, and Eri Gesner potentially taking the field. Noel Noa himself might even sub in, prompting Loki to do the same to counter the French supernova's potential impact.

Blue Lock Chapter 257 recap

Blue Lock Chapter 257 began with Isagi attempting to receive the pass from Hiori but gets interrupted by the sudden appearance of Shidou. Isagi remained composed despite the unexpected challenge and, with the help of Kunigami, executed a clever trick on Shidou. Shidou anticipated Isagi receiving the ball but was caught off guard when Kunigami passed to Isagi instead.

Isagi found himself under pressure from Kaiser and Rin, who closed in on him from both sides. Isagi must think quickly to outmaneuver them and retain possession of the ball. With the stakes high and the match hanging in the balance, Isagi makes a decisive move. Despite Rin's attempt to block his shot, Isagi manages to unleash a powerful kick, sending the ball hurtling towards the goal.

Kaiser reads his kick as a right trap and attempts to steal the ball, but Isagi seizes the opportunity to strike again with a Top Performance! Two-gun volley shot. Blue Lock Chapter 257 ultimately ends as this shot scores a goal for Bastard Munchen.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on the match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen in the Blue Lock manga.