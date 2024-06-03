Blue Lock Chapter 264: Kiyora To Step Up As Kaiser And Isagi Unite; Release Date, What To Expect And More

In the last chapter, Isagi notices Michael Kaiser's altered behavior and ends up teaming up with him to create Bastard Munchen’s greatest tag team yet. Meanwhile, Kiyora Jin has been strategizing and looking for his time to shine, so don’t miss the upcoming chapter with more exciting developments. Keep reading to find out Blue Lock Chapter 264’s release date, expected plot, and more.

ALSO READ: Blue Lock Season 2's New Visual Unveils Characters And Additional Cast Members; DEETS

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Blue Lock Chapter 264: Release date and where to read

According to K Manga's official Twitter/X, Blue Lock Chapter 264 will premiere at 12 am JST on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. However, due to time zone variances, it will likely be available during daylight hours on Tuesday, June 4, for many international readers. The specific release time may differ based on individual locations.

Blue Lock Chapter 264 can be found on Kodansha's K Manga service, though it is specifically tailored for the US audience. Accessible through both its mobile app and website, readers should note that acquiring points is necessary to read the latest chapters, with no subscription fees required.

ALSO READ: Blue Lock Season 2: What Arcs Might The Second Season Cover? Third Selection And U-20 Arcs Explained

Advertisement

What to expect in Blue Lock Chapter 264?

In Blue Lock Chapter 264, fans can expect Kiyora Jin to make a significant impact as he aims to shine in his debut match in the Neo Egoist League. With his keen analysis, Kiyora will likely force himself into the next attack, potentially disrupting the current dynamic between Yoichi Isagi and Michael Kaiser.

Meanwhile, Isagi and Kaiser, whose strengths are currently ‘resonating,’ may team up for an attack using Isagi's Two-Gun Direct Kick Volley and Kaiser's Kaiser Impact Point Shot. Additionally, Alexis Ness might get subbed out due to his decreasing productivity in Blue Lock Chapter 264, possibly paving the way for Igarashi Gurimu's debut appearance.

Blue Lock Chapter 263 recap

Blue Lock Chapter 263, titled Borderline, begins with Isagi Yoichi observing a significant shift in Michael Kaiser's movements. Kurona Ranze calls out to Isagi, urging him to create an attack. Isagi teams up with Kurona and Hiori Yo to formulate their offensive strategy despite Tabito Karasu's attempt to intercept them.

During the play, Kaiser intercepts a ball intended for Hiori, surprising Isagi. Unlike his previous singular focus on Isagi, Kaiser now assesses the entire field and employs a meta-pressing strategy. Observing this, Alexis Ness plans to join Kaiser in the attack in Blue Lock Chapter 263.

Surprisingly, Kaiser passes the ball to Raichi Jingo, which is an uncharacteristic move as he typically only passes to the original Bastard Munchen players. This shift shows Kaiser's desire to strip away his previous layers and rebuild himself. Pleading with Raichi for a one-two pass, Kaiser shows his commitment to this new approach.

Raichi, amused by Kaiser's unexpected plea, complies and returns the ball, aiming for an assist. However, Rin Itoshi intercepts Kaiser's advance, seizing the ball. Kaiser views the experience as crucial for his growth in Blue Lock Chapter 263, recognizing it as a pivotal moment for deconstructing and reconstructing his identity.

Kaiser even thanks Isagi for pushing him to this realization by challenging his freedom. Simultaneously, Raichi retrieves the ball from Rin and passes it to Kunigami Rensuke, further complicating the game for Paris X Gen (PXG), who are struggling without Ryusei Shidou.

Advertisement

These continuingly surprising developments astonish Tabito Karasu, as both Isagi and Kaiser have drastically evolved and now pose a significant challenge for PXG. Hiori Yo is thrilled by the new plays and shifts in behavior. With Isagi as the center forward using his two-gun direct volley and Kaiser as a second striker with his Kaiser Impact, Bastard Munchen now wields two powerful offensive weapons by Blue Lock Chapter 263.

Advertisement

This synergy marks the first time in the Neo Egoist League that both players' abilities have begun to resonate harmoniously. As Blue Lock Chapter 263 concludes amidst the on-field chaos, Kiyora Jin remains calm and analytical, carefully observing the field to find his own moment to shine.

For more updates on the match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen in the Blue Lock manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.