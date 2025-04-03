Dragon Ending Explained: Here’s how Pradeep Ranganathan starrer coming-of-age drama resolved its conflict at the end

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers about the movie. Please watch it before continuing.

Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer coming-of-age comedy-drama Dragon was released in theaters on February 21, 2025. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the film is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

The film centers around the story of D. Ragavan, also known as Dragon, who was once a studious student in school. However, after his school crush rejected him and chose a rebellious person instead, he decided to adopt a rebellious persona himself in college.

As he transforms into a rebel during his college years, Dragon racks up 48 arrears in his academics. With this decline, his girlfriend also leaves him, leading the protagonist to forge a degree certificate and land a high-paying job at a company.

As he quickly rises through the ranks at his workplace, his former college principal uncovers his deceit and offers him a resolution: either confess to his wrongdoing and give up his luxurious life, or pass 48 arrears within a span of three months.

The rest of the movie follows Dragon’s journey as he attempts to pass his exams while also balancing his love life with his fiancée. The film seemingly concludes on a happy note—until a final twist unfolds.

Although he manages to clear 47 arrears in one go, Dragon struggles with his final paper. In a desperate move, he uses a proxy to pass the exam, which results in another person’s academic career being destroyed.

This compels Dragon to admit his misdeed, leading to his marriage being called off and his imprisonment. However, the film’s conclusion focuses on Dragon’s path to redemption.

After owning up to his mistakes, he lets go of his ego and begins working as a delivery person while pursuing a correspondence course. Eventually, the principal re-enters his life—this time to ask Dragon to marry his daughter.

Watch the trailer here:

With Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, the film features an ensemble cast including Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and many more in key roles.

