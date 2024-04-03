Blue Period Live-Action Film: Release Date, What to Expect & All We Know So Far

A coming-of-age drama about artists, Blue Period has become one of the most popular seinen titles of the modern era. Written and illustrated by Tsubasa Yamaguchi, the manga has been published since 2017 and there are 15 collected volumes as of the time of writing.

A 12-episode anime adaptation premiered in 2021 and was also a hit, although no official confirmation of a second season has been made since then. But, we do have other great news, as Warner Bros. Japan has just announced that a live-action Blue Period movie is premiering this year in Japanese cinemas.

Blue Period Live-action release date, cast and more

On Tuesday, 2nd April, Warner Bros. Japan announced that Tsubasa Yamaguchi's Blue Period manga will get a live-action film adaptation and will premiere on August 9, and also streamed a teaser trailer for the film. Kentarō Hagiwara is directing the film, Reiko Yoshida is writing the script, and Yūki "Yaffle" Kojima is composing the music.

ALSO READ: Spring 2024 Anime Lineup ft. Black Butler, KonoSuba, Kaiju No. 8, & More

The film stars;

Gordon Maeda as Yatora Yaguchi

Fumiya Takahashi as Ryuji Ayukawa

Rihito Itagaki as Yotasuke Takahashi

Hiyori Sakurada as Maru Mori

Yamaguchi launched the manga in Kodansha's Afternoon magazine in June 2017. Kodansha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on November 22. The manga went on hiatus in November, and is slated to return this spring.

Advertisement

Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English, and released the 14th volume on March 26. The company describes the story as follows;

"Yatora is the perfect high school student, with good grades and lots of friends. It's an effortless performance, and, ultimately … a dull one. But he wanders into the art room one day, and a lone painting captures his eye, awakening him to a kind of beauty he never knew. Compelled and consumed, he dives in headfirst—and he's about to learn how savage and unforgiving art can be!"

More about Blue Period

Blue Period is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Tsubasa Yamaguchi. The series has been serialized in Kodansha's seinen manga magazine Monthly Afternoon since June 2017 and has been collected in fifteen tankōbon volumes as of November 2023. The series is licensed in English by Kodansha USA. An anime television series adaptation produced by Seven Arcs aired from October to December 2021. A live-action film adaptation is set to premiere in Japanese theaters in August 2024.

By November 2021, the manga had over 4.5 million copies in circulation. In 2020, Blue Period was awarded the 44th Kodansha Manga Award in the General category and the Grand Prize of the 13th Manga Taishō award.

An anime television series adaptation was announced on January 19, 2021. Seven Arcs is animating the series, with Koji Masunari serving as chief director, and Katsuya Asano serving as director, with scripts by Reiko Yoshida, character designs by Tomoyuki Shitaya, and music by Ippei Inoue.

While the series had an advanced streaming debut on Netflix on September 25, 2021, it aired on television from October 2 to December 18 of the same year on the Super Animeism block on MBS, TBS and other channels. Netflix is streaming the series on a weekly schedule outside of Japan since October 9, 2021. Omoinotake performed the opening theme EVERBLUE, while Mol-74 performed the ending theme Replica.

A live-action film adaptation was announced on April 2, 2024. The film is directed by Kentarō Hagiwara, with scripts written by Reiko Yoshida, and music composed by Yūki Yaffle Kojima. It is set to premiere in Japanese theaters on August 9, 2024.

ALSO READ: 10 Best Anime Character Arcs Of All Time