Blue Period Manga: Is It Back From Hiatus? Spring 2024 Updates & More

After the release of the anime version on Netflix, the Blue Period manga turned out to become a popular read. However, it turned out that the series could not continue with the regular serialization. It was reported in November 2023 that it will be going on hiatus until the Spring 2024 slate. However, now that the time is right, is there any update on the manga so far? Read on to find out.

Blue Period Manga Spring Update

As of the time of writing, no particular update has been given out by the makers of the manga. It was revealed that the mangaka had a baby while going through the story. And the period until the break was also mentioned to be that of Spring 2024. However, the return date for the manga is yet to be revealed. For now, no spring update has come around for the fans.

We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

How Are Fans Reacting to the Hiatus?

The news of the break was not very shocking for the fans. A lot of the users were seen asking questions about the break on Reddit pages. One user went on to say 'Ooh I'd missed this announcement!! Happiest reason for manga artists to take a break. Hope she takes all the time she needs and has a smooth recovery and bonding/family time!!' Another one of the fans got to know about the break recently.

The user wrote 'Dang I had no idea. I think I saw the author was working on something short a while back too. I hope it comes back soon. Thanks!'

However, as more updates on the upcoming chapter come in, we will update this section accordingly.

