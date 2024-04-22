Chillin In Another World Episode 3: What Might Happen Next? Exploring All Plot Points

Chillin' in Another World episode 3 is set to release today in India. The series will focus on Banaza's adjustment to his new life. There is no verifiable spoiler information for episode 3, and this trend is likely to continue throughout the first season. Fans can look to the manga for spoiler information, but there's no guarantee that every episode will match the manga.

Chillin' in Another World is a Japanese light novel series written by Miya Kinojo and illustrated by Katagiri. The series was initially serialized on the user-generated novel publishing website Shōsetsuka ni Narō between 2016 and 2019. It was later acquired by Overlap who began to publish it as a light novel in December 2016 under their Overlap Novels imprint. A manga adaptation illustrated by Akine Itomachi began serialization in Overlap's Comic Gardo website in January 2019.

ALSO READ: Yuri On Ice Movie: Official Canceled; Makers Release Apology Letter to the Fan; READ Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Chillin in Another World: Plot, episode 2 recap and what to expect from episode 3

Chillin in Another World's story revolves around Banaza, who is summoned to another world of by the kingdom of Klyrode as a hero candidate, but is found to have inadequate skills and banished to a dangerous forest. After slaying a slime, Banaza levels up and gets infinite stats; using his new skills, he disguises himself as Flio, in order to stay out the conflict between humans and demons. However, fate has funny way of dragging him in.

Advertisement

In Chillin' in Another World episode 2, Banaza continues his fight against Fenrys, using random spells that were beneficial at the time. Fenrys surrenders due to running out of magic and asks for her life, but Banaza refuses. She passes out due to mana depletion and wakes up after Banaza sets up camp.

Fenrys swears never to fight with humans again and dedicates her life to him. Banaza acquiesces and tells her of his origins, causing her to regret following him. However, she remains unfazed, as another hero returns from his mission unsuccessfully and is berated. It's revealed that the other hero was cowardly on the battlefield.

Banaza, despite training for a month, has not made significant strength gains. She and Fenrys go to an adventurer's guild to find work and go on a quest to kill monsters, which defeats the Hero's party. They find women fighting against monsters and intervene, recognizing Banaza as Flio.

A monster appears behind Fenrys, forcing its surrender and being made their pet, Sybe. Balirossa, Blossom, Byleri, and Belano introduce themselves and ask Banaza to teach them fighting skills. The Dark One learns of Banaza and wants to capture him at any cost.

With the introductory portion of the series seemingly over, Chillin' in Another World episode 3 should see Banaza’s new life as Flio officially begins. Likewise, given the Dark One’s orders in the previous installment, it’s expected that new enemies will also be coming for Banaza.

Moreover, episode 3 should continue focusing on the Hero, possibly giving fans an explanation as to why he’s making no progress whatsoever while Banaza has become almighty. At a minimum, this reason should be teased in episode 3, if not fully revealed and explained.

Chillin in Another World: Episode 3 release date and where to watch

Chillin' in Another World episode 3 is set to release on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 12 AM JST and on April 22 that is today in India.This means a Monday morning local release window for international fans, but early Tuesday morning for viewers in Japan and other JST-aligned regions.

Chillin' in Another World episode 3 is set to release at the following time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time Monday April 22, 2024

Eastern Daylight Time Monday April 22, 2024

British Summer Time Monday April 22, 2024

Central European Summer Time Monday April 22, 2024

Indian Standard Time Monday April 22, 2024

Philippine Standard Time Monday April 22, 2024

Japanese Standard Time Tuesday April 23, 2024

Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday April 23, 2024

According to Chillin in Another World's official website, international audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 30 minutes after the episode airs in Japan. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll appears to be the only platform streaming the anime series as of this article's writing.

Advertisement

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

ALSO READ: Demon Slayer Voice Actor Natsuki Hanae And Producer Yuma Takahashi Takes Over Mumbai Comic Con 2024; Deets Inside