Demon Slayer Voice Actor Natsuki Hanae And Producer Yuma Takahashi Takes Over Mumbai Comic Con 2024; Deets Inside

Indian anime fans were in for a treat at Mumbai Comic Con 2024 as Natsuki Hanae, the voice actor of Tanjiro from Demon Slayer and Yuma Takahashi, the producer of the anime series from Aniplex took over the event on April 20 as part of their Demon Slayer World Tour.

The duo travelled all the way from Japan to India for the first time and offered fans to have an exhilarating experience. Cruchyroll organized a panel discussion with Hanae and Takahashi, which allowed fans to have a detailed insight into the inner working of Demon Slayer.

Meanwhile, Takahiro Sakurai, who plays Giyu Tomioka from Yokohama in Tokyo, further added to the excitement by appearing in a surprise video participation. Nearly 150 Demon Slayer fans got the chance to be part of a super special fan meet and greet with Natsuki Hanae and Yuma Takahashi, which was followed by the screening of the movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training.

Natsuki Hanae won over Indian fans with his greetings in Hindi

Hanae, the beloved actor who voices Tanjiro in Demon Slayer, won over fans right after he arrived at the Mumbai Comic Con by greeting them in Hindi. "Namasteeee (Hello)," the actor said, adding, "Mera naam Natsuki Hanae hai (My name is Natsuki Hanae)."

Shortly after, Hanae offered a glimpse into his brilliant voice acting skills by briefly speaking in the voice of Tanjiro live in front of the audience. As he received a massive applause from the crowd, the actor once again addressed his fans in Hindi, saying “Bohot bohot dhanyavad (Thank You So Much).”

Hanae also asked everyone to keep supporting his work and said he came to India for the first time and is already in love with the country. “Main aapse bohot pyaar karta hoon (I love you so much),” the actor said, concluding his introductory speech.

Yuma Takahashi talks about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training Arc

During the event, Yuma Takahashi, the Aniplex producer of Demon Slayer talked about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training Arc. He said that in the upcoming the series, fans will witness how Hashira’s Arc will take it forward and defeat Kibutsuji Muzan.

He also mentioned that the series will have “lots of entertainment” and said that the team wants to show fans around the world how it will show “everything,” including action, comedy, battle, victory, family bond, sibling bond and much more.

Takahashi also added that “it is only because of voice artists like Natsuki Hanae that the series has been a hit.” He further added that he is “really happy” to see so many Indian fans gathered at the event and also thanked Cruncyroll for providing them the platform. “We will keep working hard towards delivering the best content to you guys,” Yuma Takahashi concluded.

The new season of the series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc, will be premiering on Crunchyroll in India starting May 12, 2024. It will also be produced and dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in the near future.

