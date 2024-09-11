Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 Goes Into Production at Studio Trigger; Everything We Know

Fans of Delicious in Dungeon can rejoice as Studio Trigger has officially confirmed that production has begun on Season 2 of the hit anime. After a successful first season, which premiered in January 2024 on Netflix, the news was shared through the anime's official social media channels. The post announced that the development stage has been completed and that production is now underway, signaling the return of the fan-favorite series.

The fantasy comedy, based on Ryoko Kui's beloved manga, quickly gained popularity due to its unique blend of slice-of-life storytelling with a fantasy setting reminiscent of Dungeons & Dragons. The story follows Laios and his party as they embark on a dungeon-crawling adventure to rescue Laios' sister, Falin, who was swallowed by a Red Dragon. However, by the end of season one, Falin has been saved, but with a twist—she has been transformed into a chimera due to the dragon's influence.

Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 is expected to continue this gripping storyline, as Laios and his team seek to free Falin from the dragon's lingering presence. Their next challenge will take them to a winged lion, a key figure in their quest to separate Falin's spirit from the dragon's. Fans can anticipate more monster-cooking hijinks and heartfelt moments from the makeshift family, as well as deeper exploration of the dungeon’s mysterious Golden Kingdom.

In Delicious in Dungeon season one, adventurer Laios and his party venture into a dungeon to save his sister, Falin, who was swallowed by a Red Dragon. Low on supplies, the group turns to cooking monsters they encounter along the way. With the help of Senshi, a skilled dwarf chef, they create unique dishes from dungeon creatures. As they battle monsters and uncover secrets, the team eventually rescues Falin, only to find she has been transformed into a chimera, with the dragon’s spirit lingering inside her.

