Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024: Hear From The Winners Of Anime's Biggest Night Of The Year Ft. Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer And More

The 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards celebrating excellence in Japanese animation across 32 categories was held in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, March 2. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 dominated the awards show, sweeping a total of 11 categories, including the key prize of Anime of the Year. As the star studded evening comes to a close, here’s a glimpse at what some of the top winners had to say about their respective honors.

Best Character Design: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 character designer Tadashi Hiramatsu weighed in on the anime winning the award for Best Character Design at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. "I feel so honored, thank you so much," he said. "I was involved in, of course, the first season and designed the main characters. I already designed some characters for the second one when I was [working on the first] but this time the young staff took over my role and they did some designs and made some footages… so this win is not just because of me but all those young staff who took over my job brought this award. Thank you so much," Hiramatsu mentioned.

Best Animation: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Kengo Kawanishi, the actor behind the voice of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba character Muichiro Tokito, spoke about the anime winning the award for Best Animation. "I am really happy to win the award," he began. "We just finished our world tour and it was an opportunity to meet our fans all over the world," Kawanishi shared. "We could feel lots of excitement from them and I think that excitement from all over the world brought this amazing [award] to us. Thank you so much," he mentioned.

Best Continuing Series: One Piece

One Piece Director Yasunori Koyama spoke about their team winning Best Continuing Series at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. "First of all, thank you so much for giving us this award and I feel this is so rewarding and I am so proud. I wanna thank everyone who worked for this and thanks to everyone we won this award. Thank you so much," he said.

Best Art Direction: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Natsuki Hanae, the voice actor for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba character Tanjiro, acknowledged Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc winning Best Art Direction at the 8th Crunchyroll Anime Awards. "I am actually a fan of this anime Demon Slayer and I always end up watching the show every week. I think the quality of this anime is as good as cinema so I am really happy and proud to win this category Best Art Direction," he said.

Best Romance: Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces director spoke about the anime winning in the Best Romance category. "I am happier than I expected because I saw all the nominees and all of them did such wonderful work so I wasn’t expecting I would win this award. I am really surprised and I am really happy," he said.

Best Anime Score: Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1

Music composers Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano acknowledge winning Best Anime Score for Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. "It was such an honor to win this award two years in a row and as Mr Sawano on his speech, the power of this anime is really big… I really wanna thank all the fans in the world who voted this time. Thank you so much," said Yamamoto.



For its unparalleled musical composition that perfectly complements its storytelling, Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 takes home the award for Best Score at the 2024 #AnimeAwards!



✨ More: https://t.co/UWLN84bvZ6 pic.twitter.com/tynNQbFtgz Advertisement March 2, 2024

Best Director: Shota Goshozono for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Jujutsu Kaizen continued it's impressive winning streak throughout the 8th Crunchyroll Anime Awards, winning some of the top categories of the night. Shota Goshozono clinched the award for Best Director and said, "Thank you so much for giving me such a wonderful award. This is my first anime where I worked as a director so I didn’t know what to do but thanks to the producer and the team in the studio that helped us so much [which] brought us this win."

Anime of the Year: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 won the leading prize at the 2024 Crunchyroll Awards by earning the Anime of the Year honor. In the wake of the win, producer Keisuke Seshimo opened up about his feeling about the honor. "First of all I am really surprised but at the same time I am really happy because this winning means a lot to people in the world enjoying this anime. So yeah, I am really happy," he said. "Thank you so much for watching Jujutsu Kaisen," he added while acknowleding fans who support the anime from across the globe.

